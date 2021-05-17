



Image Source: PTI Telangana discontinues the second dose of Covaxin due to inadequate stock Health authorities announced on Sunday that they are suspending the distribution of Covaxin due to inadequate vaccine stock. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that in view of inadequate stocks and non-receipt of fresh stocks by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose for persons over 45 years of age is postponed. Details regarding the resumption of vaccination will be made available later, he said. The suspension comes at a time when the state has focused on the second dose for people over 45 for more than two weeks. The state has banned the administration of the first dose to the beneficiaries and also has not received vaccination for those over 18 years of age due to lack of sufficient supplies from the Center. Telangana, which claims to have the ability to deliver 10 lakh vaccines each day, is administering 30,000 to 40,000 vaccines each day due to shortages. On May 14, health authorities administered about 34,000 vaccines. The state has given 56,25,920 doses so far. A total of 11.37 lakh beneficiaries received the second dose. The state government had revealed on Saturday that the Center decided to increase the oxygen quota, Remdesivir injections and supply of vaccines to the state. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal briefed Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the decision to increase the quota. The central minister also responded positively to the request made by the CoM to increase the vaccination quota. The state has already informed the Center that in order to vaccinate people over 45, the state requires a dose of 1.29 crore. The Prime Minister asked the Center to supply 2 to 2.5 loop doses per day. There is an urgent need for 13 lakh vaccines by the end of May, the state told the Center. (With IANS entries) Latest India News







