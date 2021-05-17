



Scott Morrison has refused to disclose the standard for reopening the international border, saying only that the restrictions will remain in place until he is sure something different will be done. “It’s not safe to take those next steps now, it is not. But we will continue to work on the next steps,” he told Queensland reporters on Monday. The Prime Minister is consoling himself in broad support for the closed border. Three in four people believe Australia’s international border should remain closed until at least the middle of next year. However, there is a growing push from the business community and within the government to open the border faster than planned. A poll published by The Australian has found 73 per cent of voters think the border should remain closed until at least mid-2022. Only one in five people believe the border should be opened as soon as all Australians who want to be vaccinated. But a group of Liberal MPs, including Jason Falinski, want the country to open up as soon as possible. They also want vaccinated Australians to be given a greater opportunity to travel overseas. Mr Falinski said it was understandable that people had adopted a “castle mentality” during the coronavirus pandemic. “But it doesn’t have to be that way,” he told Seven. “We have spent a lot of money to keep families safe, we do not want to keep them separate.” Mr Falinski wants people who have been vaccinated to be able to reunite with friends and family abroad. He suggested that vaccinated people could be quarantined at home rather than at a hotel upon their return to Australia. “Instead of playing with people’s worst fears, we should play with people’s greatest hopes,” he said. Business executives also want the borders to reopen, worried about the economic consequences of keeping them closed for another year. NSW Treasury Dominic Perrottet agrees with them and has warned against allowing populism to determine public policy. “It’s clear the role of political leaders not to follow the polls or look at what the focus groups are saying,” Perrottet told Sky News. “The job is to lead and communicate and bring Australians with us.” Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said Australians need to learn to live with the coronavirus and be prepared for the disease to spread to the community when international borders open. Dr Coatsworth said achieving zero coronavirus cases in Australia was “probably unattainable” and suggested that 90 per cent vaccination levels may be needed to control coronavirus within the community. The spread of vaccinations in Australia has entered a new phase, with people over the age of 50 able to get AstraZeneca from their GP. Vaccines will be available in more than 4,000 general practices across the country, with several clinics tripling their births to cope with the expected increase in demand. Previously, people over the age of 50 could only get their strokes from vaccination centers or breathing clinics. More than three million Australians have received their coronavirus vaccines. But 15 percent of elderly care residents have not yet been vaccinated and only 834 people in residential disability care have received their blows, in what has been described as a major failure. Australian Associated Press







