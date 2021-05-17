International
United National Congress »UNC: Covid-19 SOE
UNC supports initiatives aimed at saving lives and livelihoods and taking control of the virus. However, we reserve the right to raise concerns and hold the government accountable.
* We support vaccination as a priority in the fight against Covid.
* We encourage everyone to consult your doctor and get vaccinated
according to the circumstances. Every person’s health is unique and therefore it is
it is best to consult a doctor.
* We continue to urge the government to take all the essential steps to take
enough vaccines for our population as soon as possible.
* UNC will continue to hold the Rowley government
responsible for the expenditures of taxpayer funds. 18 billion
dollars spent irresponsibly.
* UNC urges Government to take every step to support it
businesses and SMEs and workers.
* With billions reportedly spent on COVID plans and governments
to borrow extra, UNC calls for transparency and
responsible
A state of emergency with still unprotected and unprotected borders has no blockage. Keith Rowleys Our national security mismanagement left our borders open, allowing the Brazilian P1 variant in place.
Rowley sat on his hands and made only excuses, until yesterday, why he did not provide vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year, when our CARICOM neighbors were doing so.
Indeed, in his display of facts on his CARICOM vaccine schedule on Saturday, he easily left out Trinidad and Tobago. If he had placed our country there, everyone would have seen that we are LAST in terms of vaccine doses for our population.
The opposition postponed vaccination from the beginning, but the Prime Minister tried his best to ignore it. Now, we have the Prime Minister throwing his hands up in the air.
The Prime Minister has confused every step along the way in the fight against COVID and the citizens of our nation are the unfortunate victims of his mismanagement, incompetence and arrogance.
Here are some urgent questions Keith Rowley needs to answer:
1. Where are the regulations made in accordance with the state of
Emergency? 24 hours after the notification of a SOE,
people are left in confusion about what is allowed or not allowed.
2. Given the current constraints, where businesses are already closed
20:00, numbers are expected to drop due to 21:00 to 5:00
curfew?
3. Is the government reinventing the wheels of Covid management
or has it looked at what other countries are doing?
5. What analysis is being done to determine why the numbers are
increasing when during the last general election period, there
there were many more public gatherings but fewer active cases and
dead. Is it P1 (Brazilian variant) that is causing
health service overload?
6. What are the plans of governments after this situation
emergency? With insufficient vaccines and porous boundaries
the place will return to the first square.
Members of the UNC Parliament, as well as our local government representatives, continue to be flooded with requests for food and other basic forms of assistance from members of the public. It is quite clear that many citizens are facing great difficulties as a result of the blockade.
To date, the promised facilitation application forms are still unavailable.
We urge everyone to follow the protocols, as this is a time when we all need to play our part in protecting the well-being of the nation.
Together we will overcome this crisis.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]