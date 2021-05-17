United National Congress »UNC: Covid-19 SOE

UNC supports initiatives aimed at saving lives and livelihoods and taking control of the virus. However, we reserve the right to raise concerns and hold the government accountable.

* We support vaccination as a priority in the fight against Covid.

* We encourage everyone to consult your doctor and get vaccinated

according to the circumstances. Every person’s health is unique and therefore it is

it is best to consult a doctor.

* We continue to urge the government to take all the essential steps to take

enough vaccines for our population as soon as possible.

* UNC will continue to hold the Rowley government

responsible for the expenditures of taxpayer funds. 18 billion

dollars spent irresponsibly.

* UNC urges Government to take every step to support it

businesses and SMEs and workers.

* With billions reportedly spent on COVID plans and governments

to borrow extra, UNC calls for transparency and

responsible

A state of emergency with still unprotected and unprotected borders has no blockage. Keith Rowleys Our national security mismanagement left our borders open, allowing the Brazilian P1 variant in place.

Rowley sat on his hands and made only excuses, until yesterday, why he did not provide vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year, when our CARICOM neighbors were doing so.

Indeed, in his display of facts on his CARICOM vaccine schedule on Saturday, he easily left out Trinidad and Tobago. If he had placed our country there, everyone would have seen that we are LAST in terms of vaccine doses for our population.

The opposition postponed vaccination from the beginning, but the Prime Minister tried his best to ignore it. Now, we have the Prime Minister throwing his hands up in the air.

The Prime Minister has confused every step along the way in the fight against COVID and the citizens of our nation are the unfortunate victims of his mismanagement, incompetence and arrogance.

Here are some urgent questions Keith Rowley needs to answer:

1. Where are the regulations made in accordance with the state of

Emergency? 24 hours after the notification of a SOE,

people are left in confusion about what is allowed or not allowed.

2. Given the current constraints, where businesses are already closed

20:00, numbers are expected to drop due to 21:00 to 5:00

curfew?

3. Is the government reinventing the wheels of Covid management

or has it looked at what other countries are doing?

5. What analysis is being done to determine why the numbers are

increasing when during the last general election period, there

there were many more public gatherings but fewer active cases and

dead. Is it P1 (Brazilian variant) that is causing

health service overload?

6. What are the plans of governments after this situation

emergency? With insufficient vaccines and porous boundaries

the place will return to the first square.

Members of the UNC Parliament, as well as our local government representatives, continue to be flooded with requests for food and other basic forms of assistance from members of the public. It is quite clear that many citizens are facing great difficulties as a result of the blockade.

To date, the promised facilitation application forms are still unavailable.

We urge everyone to follow the protocols, as this is a time when we all need to play our part in protecting the well-being of the nation.

Together we will overcome this crisis.