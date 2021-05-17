Covid lessons from India

India’s Health Minister Declares Victory Over Covid-19 in January 2021. A month or so later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated India’s victory over the virus with words that seem empty today: At the start of this pandemic, the whole world the Situation of India was disturbed, but today India’s war against the corona is inspiring the whole world. He added: With solutions made in India, we controlled the spread of the virus and improved our health infrastructure. Our research and vaccination production capacity have given a shield not only to India but [also] in many other countries in the world.

No matter how premature and boastful these claims appear today, they were the premise for the fact that both Covid-19 cases and virus deaths were declining rapidly in India by mid-September 2020. No one could have expected this trend to change within weeks and this also with such fury and ferocity that India now has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States.

India, indeed, is the current global epicenter of Covid-19, with more than 21 million confirmed cases (despite relatively low testing compared to Europe and North America) and close to a quarter of a million deaths (although this number of officially registered is reported to be much lower than the current one). India is also breaking the record of Covid infections detected in a single day. One million new Covid patients have been added to his national number every third day in recent weeks.

Also, contrary to what Modi claimed two months ago, Covid-19 has overloaded India’s health infrastructure. There is a severe shortage of Remdesivir (a drug used for severe cases Covid-19), hospital beds and oxygen supplies. Even mortals and corpses are running out of space to handle the ever-increasing deaths of Covid-19. The media (both social and mainstream) is replete with shocking stories of illness and death and frenetic calls from the families of sick patients seeking oxygen or hospital beds. In one of the most tragic of these incidents, a 65-year-old journalist, Vinay Srivastava, died shortly after posting on Twitter that he needed an oxygen cylinder.

As similar tragedies continue to unfold in India during its second consecutive wave of Covid-19, experts are already issuing warnings of a possible third wave. Will these two waves stop at the borders of India?

The spread of the pandemic during 2020 has taught us that whatever happens in a country does not stay there forever. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the type of virus believed to be responsible for the second deadly wave of Covid-19 in India begins to appear in other parts of the world, including Pakistan. This is why it is essential that the authorities and people of Pakistan learn from the mistakes of India in order for them to stop turning the pandemic into a humanitarian crisis in their country.

Let’s see where India went wrong when dealing with Covid-19. First, a very early declaration of victory over the virus created a false sense of security both between the government and the people of India. Most Indians stopped observing social distance or wearing face masks not only in their daily lives but also in large gatherings. Clashing the SOPs needed to contain the spread of the virus, the ruling BJP and its political opponents focused obsessively on the election campaigns for five state assembly elections. Modi himself addressed about 20 giant rallies throughout West Bengal. These massive public rallies were stopped only after two candidates got the virus in West Bengal and died.

Likewise, the BJP government allowed Kumbh Mela to be brought to 2021 a Hindu religious gathering once in 12 years originally planned for 2022 due to auspicious dates. During this mele, millions of pilgrims dived into the Gang, ignoring all Covid-19 PSVs.

The third degree of large public gatherings that took place after the epidemic were protests by farmers against some controversial farm laws. They stood in the streets for days before starting a large sit-in protest in the heart of Delhi. Since their participants hardly noticed any crown PSVs, these meetings eventually became a source for the spread of the pandemic.

Second, the Indian government made no serious attempt at genomic ranking of the Covid-19 virus until the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. His health authorities, therefore, could not determine which variant of the virus was causing the fresh Covid-19 cases. Only now have experts identified the new variant that causes India’s recent rise in Covid-19 infections (B.1.617). They have also issued alerts that this variant could spread rapidly to other parts of the world. Already, its presence has been confirmed in at least ten other countries, including the US and UK.

Third, the Indian government underestimated its vaccination needs. He did not provide the doses the country required even when he could have easily made it from domestic sources considering it to be the largest producer of vaccines in the world. What exacerbated a bad situation was the insistence of governments on the mantra made in India. Therefore, it did not allow the importation of any foreign vaccine without local evidence until the second wave began to determine massive human costs.

Only on 13 April 2021 India allowed the rapid import of Covid-19 vaccines. Although by the end of last month, it managed to vaccinate 1.96 percent of its population, the remaining population of 98.04 percent is still vulnerable to various variants of the virus.

In the meantime, following another half-baked idea, the government stopped exporting the vaccines its companies were producing, completely ignoring the fact that most of their raw materials were being imported from the United States. The ban, on the one hand, negatively impacted vaccinations in Europe and many developing countries awaiting vaccine supplies through the global Covax program. On the other hand, it caused US bans on the export of vaccine raw materials to India.

Fourth, significant cooperation across the country has been lacking in India. This hindered the monitoring, detection, control and real-time elimination of pandemic outbreaks in various parts of India.

Given that there are 28 states and about half a dozen union territories in India, it must have been a daunting task to develop synergy and coordination between the central government and authorities in all states and territories. The lack of a central coordinating agency, such as the Pakistan National Command (NCOC) Operations Center, has made this task even more difficult. As a result, some state governments are moving superior courts to get an equal share in the supply of oxygen, vaccines and life-saving medicines.

The silver lining in the midst of this crisis is the voluntarism of Indian civil society. Many groups of citizens are trying to fill the gap left by the government. They are organizing the supply of oxygen cylinders and circulating information about the availability of beds, fans and other essential supplies.

Can Pakistanis replicate the same spirit of volunteerism if, God forbid, the virus starts to grow rapidly here? The answer to this question will be an important factor in how we deal with such growth although, ultimately, the success or failure of our efforts will not only be determined by the policies and actions of governments, but also from our individual actions.

The writer heads the Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Twitter: @abidsuleri