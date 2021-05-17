International
The Prime Minister discusses the situation in Palestine with Mahathir
AP AP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad exchanged views on the dire situation in Palestine on Sunday.
Imran Khan received a phone call from Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Imran Khan and Dr Mahathir exchanged views on the dire situation in Palestine and they condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenseless Palestinians. The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the airstrikes in Gaza.
Both leaders underlined the need for the international community to take urgent steps to stop the ongoing attacks, to protect civilians and to facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and the vision of the two states. The two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistanis obeying support for the Palestinians called for their immediate protection against Israeli aggression, the implementation of United Nations resolutions and the responsibility of Israel’s crimes against humanity.
Addressing the closed-door virtual emergency emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel’s aggression against Palestine, the minister stressed that all necessary steps should be taken to stop the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people. and its properties. He said the international community must protect the Palestinians against the open and illegal use of force and flagrant human rights violations.
It must intervene urgently and take coordinated action to stop Israel’s atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza, he said, adding that the bombing in Gaza must stop immediately.
Qureshi also underlined that the implementation of the resolutions immediately adopted by the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council was critical and urgent. He said Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape responsibility. He said there should be no impunity for Israeli violations of international law, including the Fourth Geneva and various other human rights conventions.
Efforts to create a false balance between Israel, the aggressor and the Palestinian victims are unforgivable and as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, the OIC must work in unity to spread this deliberately misleading perception, the minister said.
Efforts to silence the media and report, through tyranny, the foreign minister said, were evident from Israel’s horrific airstrikes on Saturday, the collapse of a high-rise building in Gaza that housed the media was unacceptable. The minister said Pakistan was shocked by the sheer scale of the illegal, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force, tyranny and injustice being perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians.
Qureshi said there are no words strong enough to condemn the systematic and barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. He said the deteriorating conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories due to Israel’s illegal practices, its colonial policies and its ongoing aggression, siege and collective punishment, are diseases. He said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians amounts to serious violations of principles based on international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights.
The latest wave of Israeli aggression cannot be justified or reversed, he stressed.
At this awful moment, the minister said, Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Palestine – courageously defending their legitimate rights. We salute their courage in the face of relentless Israeli atrocities and while preserving their Arab and Islamic identities, he added.
Qureshi said Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the ongoing airstrikes by Israel in Gaza that had resulted in the deaths and injuries of so many innocent Palestinians. Pakistan also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, he said, attacks on innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating the sanctity of Qibla-e-Awal.
Death and destruction in the holy month of Ramadan; during Eidul Fitr is unacceptable. Endless, meaningless violence must end, he said.
The Minister said that respect for the sanctity of religious sites was enshrined in international law. In this regard, Pakistan played a key role during its non-permanent mandate in the Security Council in 1968-69. In addition to adopting resolutions 252 and 267 initiated by Pakistan, the Security Council also adopted resolution 271 (5 September 1969), also initiated by Pakistan, following the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on 5 August 1969.
We are also very concerned about the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and the expulsion of Palestinians from their properties, he said.
The Minister said that the tragedy of the forced expulsions of Palestinians from Al-Quds Al-Shareef’s Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood was the latest manifestation of Israel’s systematic effort to change the demographic structure; historical and legal status; and the Arab-Islamic and Christian character of Al-Quds Al-Shareef.
This is easily illegal, immoral and unacceptable, he said.
The minister said the OIC owed its origins to the Palestinian cause. In this hour of need, the Muslim Ummah must show solidarity and strong support for their Palestinian brothers and sisters, he said.
In the absence of such a solution, any notion of human dignity would remain tainted, elusive regional peace and international security compromised, he said.
We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical moment, he stressed.
As a member of the Executive Committee and the other chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan remained ready to join hands with other OIC member states in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed and restore human dignity and human rights. of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, he said.
Meanwhile, Qureshi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments, particularly the deteriorating situation in Palestine.
The Minister informed Secretary Blinken about the deep concern and concern of the Pakistani peoples about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel. He also stressed the importance of the US role in providing the necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution.
Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, expanded regional ties and a shared vision for a peaceful South Asia.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]