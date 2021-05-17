The Prime Minister discusses the situation in Palestine with Mahathir

AP AP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad exchanged views on the dire situation in Palestine on Sunday.

Imran Khan received a phone call from Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan and Dr Mahathir exchanged views on the dire situation in Palestine and they condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenseless Palestinians. The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the airstrikes in Gaza.

Both leaders underlined the need for the international community to take urgent steps to stop the ongoing attacks, to protect civilians and to facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and the vision of the two states. The two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistanis obeying support for the Palestinians called for their immediate protection against Israeli aggression, the implementation of United Nations resolutions and the responsibility of Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Addressing the closed-door virtual emergency emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel’s aggression against Palestine, the minister stressed that all necessary steps should be taken to stop the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people. and its properties. He said the international community must protect the Palestinians against the open and illegal use of force and flagrant human rights violations.

It must intervene urgently and take coordinated action to stop Israel’s atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza, he said, adding that the bombing in Gaza must stop immediately.

Qureshi also underlined that the implementation of the resolutions immediately adopted by the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council was critical and urgent. He said Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape responsibility. He said there should be no impunity for Israeli violations of international law, including the Fourth Geneva and various other human rights conventions.

Efforts to create a false balance between Israel, the aggressor and the Palestinian victims are unforgivable and as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, the OIC must work in unity to spread this deliberately misleading perception, the minister said.

Efforts to silence the media and report, through tyranny, the foreign minister said, were evident from Israel’s horrific airstrikes on Saturday, the collapse of a high-rise building in Gaza that housed the media was unacceptable. The minister said Pakistan was shocked by the sheer scale of the illegal, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force, tyranny and injustice being perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians.

Qureshi said there are no words strong enough to condemn the systematic and barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. He said the deteriorating conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories due to Israel’s illegal practices, its colonial policies and its ongoing aggression, siege and collective punishment, are diseases. He said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians amounts to serious violations of principles based on international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights.

The latest wave of Israeli aggression cannot be justified or reversed, he stressed.

At this awful moment, the minister said, Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Palestine – courageously defending their legitimate rights. We salute their courage in the face of relentless Israeli atrocities and while preserving their Arab and Islamic identities, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the ongoing airstrikes by Israel in Gaza that had resulted in the deaths and injuries of so many innocent Palestinians. Pakistan also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, he said, attacks on innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating the sanctity of Qibla-e-Awal.

Death and destruction in the holy month of Ramadan; during Eidul Fitr is unacceptable. Endless, meaningless violence must end, he said.

The Minister said that respect for the sanctity of religious sites was enshrined in international law. In this regard, Pakistan played a key role during its non-permanent mandate in the Security Council in 1968-69. In addition to adopting resolutions 252 and 267 initiated by Pakistan, the Security Council also adopted resolution 271 (5 September 1969), also initiated by Pakistan, following the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on 5 August 1969.

We are also very concerned about the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and the expulsion of Palestinians from their properties, he said.

The Minister said that the tragedy of the forced expulsions of Palestinians from Al-Quds Al-Shareef’s Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood was the latest manifestation of Israel’s systematic effort to change the demographic structure; historical and legal status; and the Arab-Islamic and Christian character of Al-Quds Al-Shareef.

This is easily illegal, immoral and unacceptable, he said.

The minister said the OIC owed its origins to the Palestinian cause. In this hour of need, the Muslim Ummah must show solidarity and strong support for their Palestinian brothers and sisters, he said.

In the absence of such a solution, any notion of human dignity would remain tainted, elusive regional peace and international security compromised, he said.

We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical moment, he stressed.

As a member of the Executive Committee and the other chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan remained ready to join hands with other OIC member states in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed and restore human dignity and human rights. of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, he said.

Meanwhile, Qureshi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments, particularly the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The Minister informed Secretary Blinken about the deep concern and concern of the Pakistani peoples about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel. He also stressed the importance of the US role in providing the necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, expanded regional ties and a shared vision for a peaceful South Asia.