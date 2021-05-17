‘A new Chile is in danger’: Chileans vote over body to rewrite dictatorship-era constitution

The polls closed in Chile on Sunday after two days of voting for a 155-member body that will rewrite the dictatorship-era constitution blaming many for deep social inequalities.

A new constitution was a major demand of protesters who took to the streets in 2019 in weeks of demonstrations that left several dozen dead, but paved the way for what some call Chile’s most important election since its return to democracy 31 years ago.

“These elections will determine the constitution that will guide us for the next 40 or 50 years,” said political scientist Claudio Fuentes of the University of Diego Portales.

“A new Chile is in danger.”

The current constitution of Chile dates back to 1980, adopted at the height of the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet 1973-1990.

It limits state intervention, promotes private enterprise in all sectors of the economy – including education, health and pensions – and is widely blamed for blocking fair progress in a country ranked as one of the most unequal among advanced economies.

This inequality was one of the main leaders of the October 2019 protests, which resulted in the government agreeing a month later on a referendum on a new constitution.

This plebiscite, originally scheduled for April 2020 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place on October 25 last year.

Eighty percent voted for a new constitution to be drafted by a body of elected members.

Voting for change

On Sunday, Guillermo Guzman, a 57-year-old architect, said he voted “in the hope of making changes to the country … So we can build a new constitution that is very different from what it left us.” dictatorship ”.

Polls say about 60 percent of Chileans blame the Pinochet-era constitution for creating a system that benefits only the elites.

“It ‘s as if we’re really starting to get rid of Pinocho, his shadow, his legacy, everything,” added Carmela Urquiza, a 62 – year – old civil servant, using a nickname given to the dictator by his wrongdoers.

Electoral roundtable members count votes at a polling station during elections to elect mayors, councilors and a commission to rewrite the constitution. AFP through Getty Images

About 14 million people were eligible to vote Saturday and Sunday for 155 members of the “constitutional convention.”

A total of 1,373 candidates were in the race, including actors, writers, teachers, social workers, lawyers and traditional politicians.

On the first day of voting, only one-fifth of the 14.9 million eligible voters had turned out.

Gender equality

Analysts have said the election would be a battle between candidates from parties on the left and right, with independents not expected to receive any significant support.

Left-wing parties are widely demanding greater state control of minerals and other natural resources – largely privatized since the dictatorship – and more public spending on education, health, pensions and social welfare.

Those on the right largely defend the capitalist, free-market system, which they thank for decades of Chilean economic growth.

In a first world, half of the candidates are – by model – women.

Chilean citizens count votes at the end of election day during the Constitutional Convention Election weekend on May 16, 2021 in Santiago. Getty Images

The 155-member drafting group, which will have nine months to come up with a new founding law for Chile, will also consist of 50 per cent women and 17 seats are reserved for representatives of indigenous communities.

There will be nine months to draft a new constitution, which will be approved or rejected next year in a mandatory national vote.

Chile has the highest per capita income and the third largest multimillionaire in Latin America. But the working class and even the middle class live with huge debts, often to pay for tuition and private pensions.

Voters also elected regional governors, mayors and local councilors – usually a litmus test for the upcoming presidential election in November.

The vote was held over two days to reduce the crowd amid a COVID-19 blast that has resulted in more than 1.2 million recorded cases and nearly 30,000 reported deaths in the country of 19 million people.

Me Reuters.