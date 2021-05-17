Connect with us

International

China criticizes hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan; encourages the UN to play the right role

Avatar

Published

33 seconds ago

on

By


China has said the hasty withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan has severely affected the peace process and regional stability after urging the UN to play its proper role and urging the SCO to pay more attention to the situation.

The issue of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was found in the telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Wang said the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which is expected to be completed by September this year, has severely affected the peace process in Afghanistan and negatively impacted regional stability.

In such circumstances, China expects the United Nations to play its proper role, Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He, however, did not clarify the proper role of the UN.

Wang also said that the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India and Pakistan are members, should pay more attention to the situation in Afghanistan and its neighbors to strengthen communication, speak with one voice and take action. coordinated actions.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are members of the SCO.

Observers say the US plan to speed up the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan could have troubling consequences for China.

China, whose volatile province of Xinjiang borders Afghanistan, has expressed concern over the U.S. move despite tensions with Washington over a host of issues, including U.S. claims of genocide against Muslim Uighurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang. She denies allegations of running mass detention camps and violating the human rights of Uighurs.

The previous Trump administration had also lifted a ban on the separatist East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Uyghur militant outfit.

ETIM was designated a terrorist organization by the 1267 UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2002 for its alleged links to al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and the Taliban.

Reports from Afghanistan said some of the recent attacks were attributed to the consolidation of Islamic State militants who fought in Syria until recently.

China is concerned that hundreds of Uyghur militants who joined ISIS in Syria could threaten peace and stability in Xinjiang.

Wang, in his telephone conversations with Qureshi, noted that Pakistan has a significant traditional influence on the issue of Afghanistan.

Pakistan was widely believed to have had an impact on the Taliban as the leadership of the militant group took refuge there.

Wang said China calls on all parties in the war-torn country to reach a political settlement acceptable to all parties under the “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” framework and jointly seek an appropriate development path. for the national conditions of Afghanistan.

Under the current circumstances, China and Pakistan must continue to strengthen strategic coordination in order to exert a more positive impact on the peace process in Afghanistan and together safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang said.

Reiterating the all-weather ties between China and Pakistan, Wang said he expects both countries to use the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to open a brighter perspective for bilateral relations.

Wang noted that over the past 70 years, the two sides have resolutely supported each other on issues related to each other’s core interests.

He said China will continue to stand firm with Pakistan during the Covid-19 crisis until it fully wins the battle against the disease.

Qureshi thanked China for its strong support in Pakistan’s fight against Covid-19.

The US and NATO must leave Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner, he said, adding that Pakistan supports Afghanistan’s neighbors to play a greater role in advancing the peace process.

READ | US, UK, Germany clash with China at UN over treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang

READ | A new chapter in Afghanistan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: