China criticizes hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan; encourages the UN to play the right role

China has said the hasty withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan has severely affected the peace process and regional stability after urging the UN to play its proper role and urging the SCO to pay more attention to the situation.

The issue of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was found in the telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Wang said the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which is expected to be completed by September this year, has severely affected the peace process in Afghanistan and negatively impacted regional stability.

In such circumstances, China expects the United Nations to play its proper role, Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He, however, did not clarify the proper role of the UN.

Wang also said that the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India and Pakistan are members, should pay more attention to the situation in Afghanistan and its neighbors to strengthen communication, speak with one voice and take action. coordinated actions.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are members of the SCO.

Observers say the US plan to speed up the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan could have troubling consequences for China.

China, whose volatile province of Xinjiang borders Afghanistan, has expressed concern over the U.S. move despite tensions with Washington over a host of issues, including U.S. claims of genocide against Muslim Uighurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang. She denies allegations of running mass detention camps and violating the human rights of Uighurs.

The previous Trump administration had also lifted a ban on the separatist East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Uyghur militant outfit.

ETIM was designated a terrorist organization by the 1267 UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2002 for its alleged links to al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and the Taliban.

Reports from Afghanistan said some of the recent attacks were attributed to the consolidation of Islamic State militants who fought in Syria until recently.

China is concerned that hundreds of Uyghur militants who joined ISIS in Syria could threaten peace and stability in Xinjiang.

Wang, in his telephone conversations with Qureshi, noted that Pakistan has a significant traditional influence on the issue of Afghanistan.

Pakistan was widely believed to have had an impact on the Taliban as the leadership of the militant group took refuge there.

Wang said China calls on all parties in the war-torn country to reach a political settlement acceptable to all parties under the “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” framework and jointly seek an appropriate development path. for the national conditions of Afghanistan.

Under the current circumstances, China and Pakistan must continue to strengthen strategic coordination in order to exert a more positive impact on the peace process in Afghanistan and together safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang said.

Reiterating the all-weather ties between China and Pakistan, Wang said he expects both countries to use the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to open a brighter perspective for bilateral relations.

Wang noted that over the past 70 years, the two sides have resolutely supported each other on issues related to each other’s core interests.

He said China will continue to stand firm with Pakistan during the Covid-19 crisis until it fully wins the battle against the disease.

Qureshi thanked China for its strong support in Pakistan’s fight against Covid-19.

The US and NATO must leave Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner, he said, adding that Pakistan supports Afghanistan’s neighbors to play a greater role in advancing the peace process.

