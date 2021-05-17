International
Revolution resides in the heart: Myanmar poets cut off by army | Myanmar
His words captured the unwavering determination of the public in Myanmar in the face of military brutality: They shoot in the head, but do not know that revolution resides in the heart.
Poet Khet Thi was taken from his home in Shwebo, in the Sagaing region, last Saturday. The next day, his wife collected his body from a hospital. His organs had been removed, she told BBC Burma.
The military has tried to suppress any form of dissent in recent months, including writers or celebrities whose words have the power to inspire hope and rebellion.
Poetry, charisma and courage are a deadly mix against any tyranny, said Ko Ko Thett, a poet, translator and anthologist of contemporary Burmese poetry based in the UK.
At least 32 writers and poets are in custody, according to PEN International, a global writers’ association that has followed the arrests. Others have fallen victim to military violence on rally fronts. Two poets K Za Win and Myint Myint Zin were shot dead when the army opened fire on protesters in March
On Friday, U Sein Win, a poet, politician and philanthropist, was left with gasoline and burned to death in an attack by an unknown perpetrator. He is the fourth poet to be killed in recent months.
Myanmar’s rich poetic heritage is deeply intertwined with politics. Poets used verses to resist British colonial rule as well as the previous military regime, which censored and imprisoned writers. Poets met in tea shops to discuss their works, dividing verses in secret, and using coded language to circumvent censorship.
When the National League for Democracy of Aung San Suu Kyis was elected to power in the historic 2015 elections a breakthrough for democracy after decades of direct military rule, 11 poets were among the candidates who won seats.
Although there were still restrictions on expression under the government of Aung San Suu Kyis, poets were able to write and publish much more freely.
Khet Thi quit his job as an engineer in 2012 to pursue poetry, selling cakes and ice cream sideways to support himself. He grew up in a Pale neighborhood in Monywa, where his parents worked with a press of peanut oil and began writing poetry while in school.
His poems have always been special and unique because they came from his heart, said a close friend. They had not been able to meet since the coup and had avoided discussing the political situation over the phone if they were being monitored. Many poets had gone into hiding, for fear of arrest, he said.
Khet This virtue was that he wanted to be friends with people who see people as human beings [who do not discriminate]. He was a revolutionary with strong beliefs and someone who never backed down, the friend added.
Khet Thi was probably the only prominent poet from most of Myanmar Bamar who wrote about the 2017 Gu Dar Pyin massacre, said Ko Ko Thett. The discussion of such attacks, where hundreds of Rohingya were killed by security forces and buried in mass graves, was very sensitive.
Before the coup, he would sell hard copies of his books, but in recent months his words were mostly shared on Facebook. He addressed rallies, telling crowds in a march on March 27 that every protester in Myanmar was a Nobel Peace Prize winner. To whom does power belong? he shouted into a microphone. People! the protesters responded.
Although critical of the NLD, K Za Win also appeared in the front line of protests involving the country after the coup, defending party election victory and the right to govern. He grew up in Letpadaung near Monywa and became a land rights activist after his family lost their land due to a mining project pursued jointly by a company backed by the Chinese military and Myanmar. Hundreds of families lost their land.
K Za Win was a Buddhist monk but left the sanga, Ko Ko Thett said, because he believed it made little sense to be known as a monk known by the military state.
He spent more than a year in prison after being arrested for attending an education reform rally in 2015. Upon his release, he published his most famous work, a collection called My Answer to Ramon.
Before his death, K Za Win had written on Facebook: Although I have different views from you, I will give my life for all of you. Myint Myint Zin and K Za Wi were among 38 people killed during the crackdown on protesters on March 3rd.
The poets expressed the emotions felt by the people, said May, a professor in Japan. This revolution is driven by all our full power and we need literary people who speak for us.
The Burmese language already has a poetic quality, said Ko Ko Thett. It contains euphony and rhyme often. Most Burmese slogans, from the regime or anti-regime groups, are ringing.
But the verses written by Khet Thi and others are much more than a literary exercise. Security forces have killed 788 people since the coup, according to an advocacy group, including protesters, passersby and dozens of children. Thousands have been arrested and are often being held in unknown locations. Reports of widespread torture.
To many people on earth in Myanmar, lines such as with what grief I will grieve for you, my martyred son from [the poet] A Phaw Khaing has become an everyday reality. People who are at the loss of words tend to find answers in poetry, he said.
Many will remember Khet Thi with one of his famous lines, written in response to military violence: You try so hard to bury us underground because you do not know we are the seeds.
