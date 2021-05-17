UPDATE 1-Trading on Next Digital was suspended after the assets of Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai froze





(Adds details on Lais national security law allegations, previous story in this series was poor HONGKONG-SECURITY / OTHER DIGITAL) Hong Kong, May 17 (Reuters) – Trading in shares of Next Digital Ltd was suspended on Monday after Hong Kong authorities said last week they had frozen assets belonging to jailed owner Jimmy Lai, including his shares in firm. Next Digital said the shares would stand in a trading halt ahead of a company announcement about a freeze on mogul’s assets – the first time a listed firm has been targeted by national security laws at the financial center. The move against his assets raises concerns about the future of Next Digital, which he has been financing with credit, and the wider investment environment in Hong Kong, which the authorities have placed in an authoritarian path by enforcing the law of security in mid-2020. Lai, a pro-democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies during pro-democracy protests in 2019 and is the highest-profile arrest made under security law. He faces three alleged charges under the new law, including co-operating with a foreign country. Under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange registrations, Lai is the major Digital shareholder and holds 71.26% of the shares valued at around HK $ 350 million ($ 45 million) based on closing Friday stock prices. Next Digital runs the Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper that has long been a thorn in the side of Hong Kong and Chinese authorities. Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung told Apple Daily that Lais frozen assets had nothing to do with Next Digital bank accounts and that their operations and finances would not be affected. Senior Hong Kong officials have recently warned Apple Daily about its coverage and have talked about the possible introduction of a fake news law. Also among the frozen assets in Lais were the local bank accounts of three companies he owned, the Security Bureau said on Friday. The value of them was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

