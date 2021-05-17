



There are five new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation and none in the community today. Further wastewater samples were also collected from the Wellington region after two samples earlier returned a poor Covid positive result, the Ministry of Health said today. However, the results from the new samples are not expected to be available until tomorrow evening. “It is very likely that the two poor positive results are due to the recently recovered cases that continue to spread the virus,” the Ministry of Health said. Anyone with symptoms, especially those in the Wellington area, was asked to be tested immediately. The five new cases in MIQ were all recent returnees from India who flew to New Zealand via Qatar. All returnees tested positive in day one routine testing, while two cases tested positive in day zero routine tests. The cases flew to New Zealand on Friday, May 14th and Saturday, May 15th. Yesterday, health authorities reported that two sewage samples in Wellington from the Moa Point treatment plant were poorly tested positive for Covid. Late Friday, the ESR reported a poorly positive result from a sample. A subsequent sample on Sunday returned a poor second positive result. In recent weeks, three recovered cases living in the Wellington region have been removed from the Auckland quarantine center at the Jet Park Hotel. A further historical case left an isolation facility managed by Wellington on the same day that the second wastewater sample was taken. “Furthermore, it is possible that one or more cases recently recovered from elsewhere may have flown to Wellington,” the MoH statement said. It would only take one person to shed the virus for it to be detected in the sewage, according to the ESR. The total number of confirmed cases of the country with Covid is 2295, said today the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of this year, there have been 60 historic cases out of a total of 479 cases. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,082,570. Laboratories processed 2217 tests yesterday. The average of the seven-day rolling hills was 3654. NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,823,598 registered users. Poster scans had reached 269,594,007 and users had created 10,104,502 manual diary entries. Yesterday there were 390,179 scans in the last 24 hours until noon.

