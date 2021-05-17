The whale with its back was found dead on Haida Gwaii beach





A BC research and conservation group says a young whale was found dead Saturday at a Haida Gwaii beach. The Marine Society for Education and Research (MERS) said the female whale, known as Kayak or BCX0977, was believed to be about 18 years old when she died.















It was found on a beach near the mouth of the Tlell River on the east side of the largest island in the archipelago off the north coast of BC, the group said. The story goes down the ad Read more: Rescue teams compete with the clock to rescue the tangled whale trio on the coast before Christ “We want to share her story to help whales think like individuals,” the organization said in a Facebook post. Trends A look at who the provinces plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 in the coming weeks

19-year-old BC hospitalized with rare COVID-associated syndrome commonly found in children “Kayak’s looks go back to 2004. She was older than a year then because she was not with a mother and the calves stay with their mothers for a year. When we first saw her in 2007, our observation was that she was small. ” During that time, the Kayak – nicknamed the distinctive sign on one of its flames that resembles a person in a kayak – was seen around northeastern Vancouver Island, southeastern Alaska, the Salish Sea, the central coast, and southwest Vancouver Island. , according to MERS. The group said it was unknown if she migrated to Mexico or Hawaii and that she was not known to have ever had a calf. Read more: ‘They may be inattentive’: Beware of water after lumps seen in Vancouver “We do not know the longevity of the Humpbacks on our shores as they have not been sufficiently studied as individuals. It has been estimated that they can live to be at least 80 years old … so, age 18 is not when a Humpback is expected to die. “ The story goes down the ad According to federal estimates, there are approximately 18,000 vertebrate whales in the North Pacific population. The population was listed as endangered for decades and was listed again as a species of particular concern under the Endangered Species Act in 2011. Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it had responded to the site and taken samples in order to test and determine the cause of the whale’s death. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







