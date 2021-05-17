San Beda alumni urges Duterte to withdraw statements on Western Philippine Sea – Manila Newsletter





Some San Beda graduates asked their friend President President Duterte to retake his statements on the issue of the Western Philippine Sea. (Photo by AFP) In a “fraternal statement of concern” issued Sunday, May 16, at least 129 San Beda alumni called on Duterte to withdraw his public statement that China owns the Western Philippine Sea. They also asked Duterte to withdraw his statement that the Arbitral Award “is a piece of paper and should be thrown in the trash”. “[When] a part of the territory of our country is taken against our will by the People’s Republic of China and our compatriots, especially fishermen, are strongly threatened to enjoy exclusively the marine resources of our nation, the President is solemnly obliged to support, protect and defend compatriots and integrity of our national territory “, reads the statement. Duterte is also urged to “categorically, demonstratively and publicly” support the mandate of the Philippine Constitution which protects the nation’s maritime wealth in its archipelago water, territorial sea and exclusive economic zone (EEC). In a televised speech on May 5, Duterte said the arbitral award he ruled in favor of the Philippines in a maritime dispute was nothing more than a piece of paper to be thrown in the trash. Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea, including the areas under the EEC of the Philippines, was declared illegal in July 2016 by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration following a lawsuit filed by Manila in 2013. China, however, does not recognize the decision.



