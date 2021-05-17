The French hope the bad weather will not open the reopening of the virus





Paris (AFP) With accelerated coronavirus vaccinations and infections down, the French are waiting with relief from many coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, though outdoor lunches in restaurants risk raining. Groups of up to six will be able to dine together as restaurant terraces open at 50 per cent capacity, joining museums, theaters and cinemas, while the curfew will be postponed from 7am to 9am afternoon. It is the final step in a gradual reopening plan that began with allowing cross-regional travel from early May. “The resumption of social contact is one of the factors in public welfare,” public health chief Jerome Salomon told JDD Sunday. Some restaurant owners were already complaining about the limits of hospitality, especially given the risk of rain in what has been a wet May so far. “Imagine if you start the whole machine again, create a new menu, get all your staff back, but then you have to cancel everything and throw away your merchandise because it is raining,” said chef Philippe Etchebest, for JDD. Moreover, less than half of restaurants across France even have outdoor dining space, he said. “Impossible,” Etchebest concluded, adding that he would wait until the next turn of the claw on June 9, when some dinners and homemade drinks will be allowed. – ‘Emergency brakes’ still possible – Cinemas could open at up to 35 percent capacity by Wednesday, with new movies looking for space on the big screen in addition to the fall screenings that were cut short. Museums, theaters, zoos, libraries and all shops will be allowed to reopen at partial capacity. Like other nations, the reopening of France is possible thanks to falling infection numbers and an accelerated vaccination scheme, with 20.3 million people receiving the first stroke so far and 8.8 million with both doses. The government aims to reach the first 30 million doses by mid-June and is now offering next day appointments that are not claimed by over 50s for anyone over 18s. Health ministry officials have not ruled out bringing forward June 15, when all adults will be able to book a vaccination appointment without restrictions. President Emmanuel Macron has warned, however, that if infections rise dangerously again, the government could strike “emergency brakes” on reopening. “We will not achieve collective immunity until we succeed with vaccinations and reducing virus circulation to a minimum,” said public health chief Salomon. A “health permit” and controls on incoming travelers, especially from hotspots such as India, will remain essential, he added. 2021 AFP

