Everyone is angry: Modi under fire because of the second wave of India Covid | India

TThe missing persons complaint was lodged at the Delhi Parliament Street police station as an urgent matter: it concerned the disappearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 10 of his cabinet ministers during the pandemic.

Nagesh Kariyappa, general secretary of the national union of Indian students who submitted the report on Friday to police, he said he wanted the lack of political leadership when India was brought to its knees by Covid-19 to be a matter of official data. Where are the so-called leaders who had promised to make India a global leader but instead made people suffer like that? tha Kariyappa.

While a second devastating wave of coronavirus has engulfed India in recent weeks, taking the number of cases above 20 million and the official death toll to more than a quarter of a million, a figure most experts consider an underestimation Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader Modi-led government has faced an unprecedented wave of public outrage.

Modi came to power in 2014 with promises of growth and prosperity and won another majority in 2019. He has diverted civil unrest, economic downturn and some backlash against his Hindu nationalist agenda to remain India’s most popular prime minister in years, his approval rating reaching 80% earlier this year.

But with so many people losing loved ones due to a lack of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators and vital medicines across the country, and with a chronically unfunded healthcare system, with insufficient resources, pushed to the brink of collapse, difficult questions are being asked for the first time about Modis’ competence and leadership.

Modis’s image will depend on how mass suffering is interpreted and whether he can successfully deploy his skills in narrative displacement, but I think he will have to pay a price, said Ashutosh Varshney, director of the Center for Asia Contemporary South at Brown University in the US

This is a very long period of suffering and it will be very difficult to convince people that this was only due to divine will or individual failures to wear a mask etc.

In the town of Panchkula, in the BJP-run state of Haryana, Chetan Tikoo stood burning his 75-year-old father who had died from Covid. Tracing the many burnt bridges of other Covid victims in the crematorium, Tikoo said the consequences of governments treating the pandemic were here for you to see.

Everyone is angry, Tikoo said. It is a collective failure. This is how I look at it. Whether it is the state government or the central government, all have failed. The planning was bad and the government definitely should not have held state elections.

Mod supporters at an election rally in Kolkata in March. Photos: Bikas Das / AP

Outside the Mankian village in Haryana, a village that previously voted for BJP, anti-Modi sentiment is now so high that a sign was recently raised barring any BJP politician from entering the village.

Karamchand Singh, an autorickshaw driver from Ramgarh village who has been struggling to make a living during the pandemic, said he had voted for Modi in 2019 but had now lost all confidence in him. Look at the number of people who have died, he said.

The prime minister is accused of turning a blind eye to the second wave of warning signs, ignoring the advice of scientists and instilling a culture of complacency at the highest levels of government by allowing state elections, political rallies and religious festivals to move forward and win. to declare on the pandemic. The vaccination program, meanwhile, has been marred by major shortages blamed on previous lack of orders from government and state governments have been pitted against each other for supplies.

There is hardly anyone in India who has not been affected by this pandemic and the level of anger and resentment directed towards Mod, especially from the urban middle classes where he traditionally has a strong support base, is the highest since he was elected prime minister, said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Palshte is visible, he sees it on social networks, he sees it when he talks to friends and family, he even looks at the fact that Modi has become behind jokes on WhatsApp.

This week anti-government posters appeared in neighborhoods across Delhi decorated with the question Modi, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad ?. More than 20 people have been arrested for displaying the posters.

The state of Modis in Gujarat has been accused of some of the harshest bad pandemic number reports. Death certificate data collected by the state newspaper suggest up to 17 times more deaths than official data show.

As the crisis unfolds, Modi, who has established his reputation as a strong politician leading from the front, has become apparent from his absence from the public eye. It has led to accusations of abandonment and waiver of responsibility.

Narendra Modi leaving office at BJP headquarters in New Delhi in November. Photos: Manish Swarup / AP

In addition to vaccines, oxygen and medicine, the Prime Minister has also disappeared, wrote opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter this week, while Indias Outlook magazine released a cover this week with the words Missing. Name: Government of India. Age: 7 years old.

The decision by governments to move forward during the pandemic with the controversial 2 billion renovation of the parliament building and the area around the Vista Center in Delhi, a project that has been described as the Modis vanity project and includes the construction of a new side residence for the prime minister, has also attracted criticism.

BJP has launched a coordinated campaign in an effort to grab the initiative, pushing a strong narrative of positivity as the way forward. The government has instructed diplomats to oppose international media coverage that the Modis government is failing.

While the government was quick to concentrate credit for defeating the pandemic in February, it is now decentralizing the blame, shifting responsibility for spreading the second wave to state governments, particularly Delhi and Maharashtra.

BJP Deputy Chairman Baijayant Panda said that in no way can it be said that the prime minister or his cabinet had easily contracted the virus. He held that the government was fully aware that a second wave could come and accused states such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala all governed by opposition parties of ignoring numerous warnings and rejecting government offers. central relief.

Health is a state entity under the constitution of India. However, whenever there has been a lack of oxygen or a lack of hospital beds anywhere in the country, the center and its agencies have tried to stand up to the case, he said. Had those warnings been heard by the Maharashtra government and the workload brought under control, then there would be no chance of the emergence of the new variant that is shaking the state and the rest of the country now.

An announcement outside a vaccination center in Delhi. Photos: Mayank Makhija / NurPhoto / Rex / Shutterstock

While Modis’s well-cultivated image of competence and strength may have taken a toll, Vaishnav, like many political observers, remains skeptical that he will pay any long-term political price. The main opposition party Congress is fraught with disruption, has performed extremely poorly in the last state elections and its de facto leader remains Gandhi, who lost strongly to Modi in the 2019 general election.

At the national level, in terms of party organization, in terms of messages and in terms of leadership, we do not have a single opposition, and this is a great gift for Modin, Vaishnav said.

However, many have cited the recent defeat of the BJPs in the West Bengal state elections as an indication that it is at the state level where dissatisfaction with Modi could play detrimental to his party, and even pave the way for the possibility of an opposition alliance between the region. powerful parties to challenge BJP at a national level.

The state elections in Uttar Pradesh in March next year, where the BJP-controlled government is led by one of Modis’s closest and toughest allies, will be the first proof of the political tax pandemic in Modi and BJP.

There will be a slight drop for Mod from this, Varshney said. The big question that remains to be seen is, how big will autumn be?

Additional reporting from Tript Nath