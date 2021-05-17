Sydney CBD parking worse than five major US cities





Parking in Sydney CBD is more expensive and more competitive than five cities of similar size in the United States. A new report from NRMA and Bitzios Consulting has found that drivers looking to park in Sydney city are paying an average daily parking rate of $ 60 or more than $ 77. The report compares Sydney parking with Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle because each boasts similar populations and land characteristics. Compared to those cities, Sydney is more expensive and offers fewer CBD parking spaces boasting only 142 parking spaces per 1000 employees. This is less employee space than all U.S. cities including San Francisco (180 spaces), Philadelphia (217 spaces), Boston (255 spaces), Seattle (380 spaces) and San Diego (542 spaces). In the last seven years since the last NRMA / Bitzios Consulting report, available parking spaces at Sydney CBD have dropped from 52,515 to 45,424. Parking space at Sydney CBD dropped from 52,515 to 45,424. (Getty) NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the report shows a clear demand to make parking cheaper and easier to find for Sydney CBD. “This report clearly shows that the parking situation in Sydney has not improved and we need to take smart but necessary steps now to address this challenge, especially with more people dependent on their private vehicle due to COVID- 19 “, said Mr. Khoury. “The NRMA is today supporting efforts by the NSW Government to introduce mandatory real-time data for each private and council car park across NSW – supported by legislation – and readily available through the Government’s Park ‘n’ Pay app of NSW and the myNRMA application. “ An extremely confusing parking sign in Sydney went viral as it was almost impossible to decipher. (Dean Nye) Mr Khoury said the high-tech approach to parking had been adopted in Seattle and San Francisco, leading to less congestion. “In many respects the situation here has deteriorated over the last seven years,” Mr Khoury said. Which car has the right of way? “We can no longer simply hope that the private sector brings the reforms we need and that is why the NRMA supports the measures being introduced by the NSW Government today.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos