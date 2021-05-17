Cyclone Tauktae now extremely heavy, likely to hit Gujarat coast tonight

Extremely severe Cyclone Storm Tauktae (pronounced TauTe) has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm centered about 160 km southwest of Mumbai, 290 km southeast of Veraval (Gujarat), 250 km southeast of Diu and 840 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan). It currently has a wind speed of 180 to 190 km per hour blowing up to 210 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD).

In the summer it is very likely to move north-northwest and reach the coast of Gujarat on Monday evening and cross the coast of Gujarat between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) the same evening as a very heavy cyclonic storm with a maximum maximum speed of wind 155-165 km / h that explodes at 185 km / h.

Large-scale damage is expected over Porbandar, Amreli Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Botad, Bhavnagar and the coastal areas of Ahmedabad.

There is likely to be total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to the cottage houses; some damage to pucca homes; potential threat from flying objects; bending or uprooting power and communication poles; major road damage; flooding of escape routes; minor railway disruption; power lines and signaling systems; widespread damage to salt pans and leg crops; breaking down shrubbery trees; small boats, country crafts can be detached from anchorages; visibility can be severely affected.

Some damage is also expected in the Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari and Anand suburbs.

IMD has recommended evacuation of people from sensitive areas, complete suspension of fishing operations, reasonable regulation of rail and road traffic, people in the affected areas stay inside, movement on motor boats and small boats can be uncertain.

Read also | No Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae will intensify further as it is on its way and will cross the Gujarat coast at a speed of 155 to 165 km / h erupting up to 185 km / h. We are not expecting it to become a super cyclone but it is a large and intensive system, said Sunitha Devi, responsible for cyclones at IMD.

Over the next 12 hours, Tauktae will continue to intensify the withdrawal of energy from the ocean. In the summer it is very possible to move to the northwestern neighborhoods and reach the coast of Gujarat by Monday evening. The system is being monitored by Doppler RADAR Goa weather.

Tauktae intensified very quickly from a depression in a cyclone on Friday. There was a rapid intensification of the cyclone on Saturday as well. Tauktae intensified at 65 km / h over the past 24 hours fed by heat and energy from the ocean, said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

With Cyclone Tauktae, this will be the fourth consecutive year of pre-monsoon cyclone over the Arabian Sea. This is also the third year in a row when a cyclone has come very close to the west coast of India. Sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea have risen rapidly over the past century and this has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian heat. Seaglobal has presented us with new challenges such as the rapid intensification of cyclones. which should be closely monitored with higher resolution and accuracy using on-site platforms such as ballets and moorings. Improving the Indian Ocean Surveillance System (IndOOS) and incorporating global warming signals into weather patterns could help us address the challenges of intense cyclones in the future, he added in a statement.

Read also | 4 dead as Cyclone Tauktae hits Ktaka

The sea condition over the northeastern Arabian Sea will be very high up to the phenomenal speed (up to 14 meters high) and wind (up to 64 knots) on Monday and Tuesday. The sea condition will be very harsh at high ((9-14 meters wave height / 38-63 wind speed in kts) along and off the northern coast of Maharashtra on Monday morning.It is likely to be very steep to high along and off the southern Gujarat coast from Monday morning and very high to phenomenal from Monday.

Tidal wave above astronomical tide (from about 3 m above Junagarh, 1 to 2.5 m above Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Surat and 0.5-1m above Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Kutch ) are likely to flood the coastal areas of Gujarat during the landing time.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places and extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) in isolated places above southern Konkan, northern Konkan and Goa and neighboring areas of Ghat on Sunday and Monday and large until it falls very heavily in isolated places on Monday.

Over Gujarat, light to moderate rainfall is likely to start over the coastal districts of Saurashtra from Sunday afternoon, with large to very heavy rains in isolated places above Saurashtra, Kutch, Diu and the southernmost region of Gujarat with extremely large drop in isolated places on Monday and heavy to very heavy drop in some places above Saurashtra, Kutch, Diu and the southern region of Gujarat with extremely large drop (20 cm) in isolated places on Tuesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in southern Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The wind speed of the gallery reaching 130140 km / h blowing at 155 km / h is prevalent in the Arabian Sea in the center of the East. It is likely to rise over the Arabian Sea in the Middle East becoming 145-155 km / h at 170 km / h from Sunday to midnight. Dark wind speeds of up to 40-50 km / h with speeds up to 60 km / h likely over the Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off the southern Gujarat, Daman and Diu coasts from Sunday and gradually increasing becoming wind speeds of the bladder reaching 150-160 km / h erupting at 175 km / h over the northeast of the Arabian Sea and along and near the coast of Gujarat (Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar) and 100 -120 km / h goes up to 135 km / h over Bharuch, Anand, south of Ahmedabad, Botad, Surendranagar, 90 -100 km / h which turns into 120 km / h over Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi districts of Gujarat from early hours of Tuesday. Gale winds reach speeds of 70-90 km / h exploding to 100 km / h which is likely to prevail along and near Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Kheda from Monday midnight to Tuesday morning .