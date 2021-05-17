Gordon Brown urges SNP to ‘cleanse’ itself of facts about Scottish independence

Gordon Brown has urged the SNP to “clear up” on the facts of independence after a new poll found that a majority of Scots want more information before making a decision.

Nearly 60 per cent of people surveyed in our Scottish Future poll said they did not have enough information available on the constitutional issue.

One thousand Scots were asked by the Stack Data Strategy between 7 and 8 May on a number of issues.

Asked about key issues to be affected by Scotland’s departure from the UK such as the English border, security arrangements in Scotland, taxes, currencies, EU membership and UK negotiations, less than a third the Scots say they feel confident knowing what would likely happen.

Former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown says Nicola Sturgeon’s party should “open the books” on its independence cause.

He argues that the SNP should be prepared to open its case for public scrutiny through parliamentary hearings.

The poll also asked people their priorities after the election where the SNP was a place far from reaching a general majority.

Indyref2 ranked fifth for the Nationalists, under NHS capture, lowering COVID, protecting and generating jobs, and eliminating poverty.

The poll asked: Do you believe that independence activists have provided enough information on what Scotland would be like if it became independent (eg on currency, taxation, legal rights, EU membership, border) that you make a fully informed choice in an upcoming referendum? “





A total of 58 percent said no, while 30 percent said yes. The remaining 12 percent said they did not know.

Among those strongly in favor of independence, 66 percent said they had enough facts, but 24 percent said they did not. But of Central Scotland voters, 60% said they did not feel they had enough information.

Commenting on the poll, Gordon Brown said: “Medium Scotland support for the SNP and for independence is conditional and they are now asking the SNP for honesty, openness and getting the facts to the table. It is time for the SNP to open the Books.

“When even a quarter of committed independence supporters agree that we do not know enough to make an informed choice on independence, surely the burden is on the SNP to clear up?

“I believe it is time for the SNP to agree to hold public hearings on what independence means for everything from pounds to pensions.

“Whether they are Yes, No, or undecided, the people deserve to know the truth from the maintenance of the Union, to its reform and renewal, to its complete removal.

The poll also asked voters to identify their three top priorities that will move forward. ‘NHS catch up’ was the most popular, followed by ‘COVID / vaccine reduction’, ‘job protection and generation’, ‘education achievement’ and ‘reopening economy’.

‘Preparing for a second independence referendum’ was eighth on the list. Among middle Scotland, it was at the bottom, and even among SNP voters, it came out fifth.

SNP MSP George Adam said the SNP won the election last week by a landslide and has an unprecedented cross-party majority with 15 cross-party seats in Holyrood.

The First Minister was absolutely clear throughout the election campaign, as was the SNP manifesto, that her immediate focus was continuing to lead Scotland safely through the pandemic.

But once the COVID crisis is over, the people of Scotland have the right to choose our own future, and if they are to equip our Parliament with the powers it needs to run Scotland’s long-term recovery, not to leave our recovery in our hands. of savings -Tori sucked.

“This means that there will be a post-pandemic independence referendum and, as the First Minister has also repeated from time to time, it will be to the point that the SNP brings a detailed and comprehensive prospectus for independence as it did in 2014 – which addresses all those questions that the people of Scotland will want with many answers.

“Meanwhile, the people of Scotland may want to know why Gordon Brown continues to campaign to keep Scotland subjugated to a disastrous Brexit Government – which this country has vehemently rejected and denies us great opportunities to have full powers over it. use human and natural resources to build a better Scotland.