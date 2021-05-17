The HSE demands clarity on the use of hundreds of thousands of doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Clarity on the use of hundreds of thousands of doses of Covid-19 vaccines is not expected for several days as the HSE examines the conditions that should be associated with the use of AstraZeneca and Janssen photographs.

The HSE is examining the implications of the advice from the National Immunization Advisory Committee (Niac), which is thought to support the use of vaccines in principle among those aged 40-49. However, sources said a number of conditions under which people in this group could be shot are also included in the advice.

These relate to communicating the risks that may be involved and to assess the availability of other vaccines prior to dosing AstraZeneca or J&J. This will present challenges in terms of implementing the advice, informed sources said.

The HSE is working on a plan based on a letter sent by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Minister of Health, outlining Niac advice. However, Dr Holohan has not yet sent a letter outlining his views on HSE advice, which may ultimately differ from Niac advice.

Sources said that the implementation of the advice will be complicated as it is not clear whether information on the risks can be provided through existing frameworks and structures in the vaccination program, or whether they will need to be modified. Other aspects, such as whether the attached conditions complicate plans to dispose of the vaccine through community pharmacies, should also be considered.

Second doses

The government hopes the councils will pave the way for the use of hundreds of thousands of doses of the J&J vaccine at a specific rate. Many of the AstraZeneca photos that will be delivered in the coming months are set to be used as second doses. Sources involved in distributing the vaccines have said that failure to use significantly the bulk of the 600,000 J&J shots would limit the ability to hit the targets mandated by the Government for the program by the end of June.

Speaking to RTS This Week on Sunday, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said information on when people in their 40s would be vaccinated would be announced later this week, but that expectations are that people in this group will start vaccination later this month and throughout June.

Regarding whether people in their 40s will be offered the AstraZeneca or J&J vaccine, Dr Henry said: “We just got that information before the weekend and we are going through the impact for us in the Johnson & Johnson response. AstraZeneca and the choice of vaccines for those people.

Clearly what we want to do is move forward with a safe, effective vaccination program at the speed and pace of covering as many people as possible, and using the stock of vaccines coming into the country in the way more effective and safe.

It takes time

He said the HSE needs time to analyze the information that was given on the use of vaccines. Weve just got the information ourselves at HSE. You are going through this in the following days and I expect it to come on its own in an operational decision in the middle of the week.

A memorandum to the Cabinet on travel, which is expected to cover possible revisions to the State Hotel’s mandatory hotel quarantine system, as well as a roadmap for lifting travel restrictions for vaccinated people and plans to implement the digital green certificate of The EU is preparing. He will be brought in by the Taoiseach Department.

The Cabinet will also discuss the workforce report on tourism recovery. The task force has argued that travel from Britain should resume as soon as possible in July, while around 1 billion extra revenue and 50,000 jobs could be generated by reopening the state to holidaymakers over the summer.