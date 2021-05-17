Extremely heavy cyclone Tauktae inches closer to Gujarat; To cross the coast Monday evening | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India Cyclone Tauktae Tropical Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, which formed over the Arabian Sea on Friday, intensified into an extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm on Sunday evening. Assisted by high sea surface temperatures of around 30C, the storm reached a steady wind speed of more than 180 km / h erupting at a 2101 km / h. The eye of the storm is located approximately 160 km from Mumbai and 290 km from Diu. The system continues to move north-northwest at a speed of about 20 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD). Cyclone Tauktae is projected to maintain a track and head north-northwest landing on the ground on the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of Monday with a wind speed of about 155-165 km / h. IMD predicts the eye of the storm to cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district between 8-11pm. TWC meteorologists believe the fall could occur around Diut. Cyclone Tauktae eye forecast position at 21.30 on Monday, May 17th (TWC Meeting Team) After the landslide, the strong storm is expected to weaken rapidly into a Severe Cyclonic Storm from Tuesday morning and a category of deep depression from Tuesday night. Extremely heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with widespread flooding, flooding and landslide risk is most likely in Saurashtra, Kutch and Rajasthan within the next 48 hours. Rainfall intensity will gradually subside, but heavy rains are forecast Wednesday in the northern Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Accumulation of precipitation over 200 mm is expected in Saurashtra & Kutch, precipitation 100-150 mm in the coastal parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa within the next 24 hours. Rain activity is expected to continue over Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday. Fever winds will prevail over Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. In particular, strong winds exceeding 100 km / h are possible in these places until Tuesday. The main danger for Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa and neighboring countries are floods, floods in low-lying areas, power outages and landslides. 5-Day Nationwide Forecast In addition to Cyclone Tauktae, here are other key weather features across the country: Widespread rain is forecast in all northeastern states while a cyclonic circulation continues in the region. Rainfall activity will be intense from Tuesday onwards and rainfall amounts over 100 mm are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and neighboring countries from Tuesday to Friday.

A trough along the west coast of the southern peninsula brings prolonged rain over the coastal Kerala and Karnataka for the next two days. Rainfall forecast for the next five days from Monday to Saturday morning due to Cyclone Tauktae (TWC Meeting Team) 2-Day Regional Forecast Monday Extremely heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.

Heavy rain and storms are forecast over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, the rest of Maharashtra and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Scattered rain is possible over Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Light rain or scattered snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Isolated rains are forecast over the West Bengal Sub-Himalayas, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Maximum temperatures are likely to stay above 40C in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, West Rajasthan and Gujarat. Tuesday Extremely heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds is likely over Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Extensive rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected in all northeastern states, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, rest of Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Scattered rain is forecast over Haryana, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Scattered rain or snow and lightning are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Isolated rains are possible over Odisha and Haryana.

Maximum temperatures are likely to stay above 40C in some parts of Odisha. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos