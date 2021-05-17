Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Queenstown for two weeks





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will travel to Queenstown to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern within two weeks. The visit will be the first face-to-face meeting between Ardern and another leader since New Zealand closed its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Morrison last met Ardern in Sydney in late February 2020, the day the first Covid-19 case was discovered in New Zealand. Ardern, who announced the details of the planned trip on Monday, said Covid-19 recovery issues, regional and security will be discussed at the annual leaders' meeting on May 31st. Morrison will arrive in Queenstown on Sunday, May 30, with his wife Jenny. Ardern will be reunited with her fiancé, Clarke Gayford.

I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand after a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic, Ardern said in a statement. Discussions will focus on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the common challenges we face. The main focus of the meeting will certainly be our COVID-19 recovery as well as how we continue to work together on key regional and security issues. ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF / Sende Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern will meet in Queenstown in late May. “It’s an important achievement to be able to host Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs Morrison on our shores. Ardern and Morrison would meet with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism and community leaders during the trip and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial. The duo will also take part in a Highlanders v Rebels Super Rugby match in Queenstown on May 30th. Morrison, in a statement, said the trip to New Zealand would be his first for 2021. Fits aptly for our first trip to be beyond Tasman. Australia and New Zealand are family and we share deep historical ties of friendship, he said. We have many common challenges to discuss. We are key partners in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to our Pacific neighbors, we share common goals and values ​​for the Indo-Pacific region and are major trading partners. At their last meeting of leaders, Ardern expressed her disappointment at Australia’s continued deportation to New Zealand criminals, many of whom have little connection to New Zealand beyond a passport. The affair continued and Ardern again expressed her disappointment in February when Australia revoked the passport of Suhayra Aden, a dual citizen who had not lived in New Zealand since she was six years old. Aden, 26, has been described as a wanted terrorist by Isis and, after being arrested in Turkey with her two young children, could be deported to New Zealand. In recent months, New Zealand’s attitude towards China has been criticized across Tasman as milder than Australia. In April, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne visited New Zealand to meet with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, just days after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

