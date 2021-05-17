Best International AP News at 2:13 am EDT

New York Times

Why is COVID killing so many young children in Brazil? Doctors are confused

RIO DE JANEIRO Tired of having a fever in her toddler who did not rest, the mother took her young daughter, Letcia, to a hospital. Doctors had some disturbing news: It was COVID-19. But they were reassuring, noting that children almost never show serious symptoms, said the mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro. Less than two weeks later, on February 27, Letcia died at the hospital’s critical care unit in Maring, southern Brazil, after several days of heavy breathing. Subscribe to The Morning News by New York Times It happened so fast and she was gone, said Marinheiro, 33. That was all for me. COVID-19 is devastating Brazil and, in a troubling new wrinkle that experts are working to understand, seems to be killing infants and young children at an extremely high rate. Since the onset of the pandemic, 832 children aged 5 and under have died from the virus, according to the Brazils health ministry. Comparable data are scarce because countries track the impact of the virus differently, but in the United States, which has a much larger population than Brazil, and an overall higher death toll from COVID-19, 139 children aged 4 and under have died. And the official Brazil number of child deaths is likely to be a significant underestimation, as the lack of widespread testing means many cases go undiagnosed, said Dr. Ftima Marinho, an epidemiologist at So Paulo University. Marinho, who is leading a study counting the number of deaths among children based on both suspected and confirmed cases, estimates that more than 2,200 children under 5 have died since the onset of the pandemic, including more than 1,600 infants. less than one year old. We are seeing a huge impact on children, Marinho said. It is a number that is extremely high. We have not seen this anywhere else in the world. Experts in Brazil, Europe and the United States agree that the number of child deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil appeared to be particularly high. Those numbers are staggering. This is much higher than what we were seeing in the United States, said Dr. Sean OLeary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious diseases and a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. According to any of the measures followed here in the United States, these figures are slightly higher. There is no evidence available on the impact of virus variants, which scientists say are leading to more severe cases of COVID in young, healthy adults and increasing the number of deaths in Brazil for infants and children. But experts say the variant appears to be leading to higher death rates among pregnant women. Some women with COVID are giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus, said Dr. Andr Ricardo Ribas Freitas, an epidemiologist at So Leopoldo Mandic College in Campinas, who conducted a recent study on the impact of the variant. We can already state that variant P.1 is much more severe in pregnant women, said Ribas Freitas. And, often, if the pregnant woman has the virus, the baby may not survive or both may die. Lack of timely and adequate access to health care for children after they fall ill is likely to be a factor in the number of deaths, experts said. In the United States and Europe, experts said, early treatment has been essential for curing children infected with the virus. In Brazil, overdose doctors have often been too late to confirm infections in children, Marinho said. The children are not being tested, she said. They are sent and only when these children return to a really bad condition is COVID-19 suspected. Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Childrens Hospital, said the mortality rate for children receiving COVID-19 remains very low, but children living in places where medical care is unequal were at greater risk. A child who may simply need a little oxygen today may end up in a ventilator next week if they do not have access to the oxygen and steroids we give at the beginning of the disease process, Shekerdemian said. So what might end up as a simple hospitalization in my world could result in a child in need of medical care that they just can’t get if there is a delay in accessing care. A study published in the Pediatric Journal of Infectious Diseases in January found that children in Brazil and four other Latin American countries developed more severe forms of COVID-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and extreme immune response. against the virus, compared to data from China, Europe and North America. Even before the pandemic began, millions of Brazilians living in slums had limited access to basic health care. In recent months, the system has been overloaded as a stroke of patients have flooded into critical care units, resulting in a chronic lack of beds. There is a barrier to access for many, said Dr. Ana Luisa Pacheco, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation in Manaus. For some children, it takes three or four hours by boat to get to a hospital. Cases among children have risen amid Brazil’s wider outbreaks of infections, which experts attribute to President Jair Bolsonaro’s knight’s response to the pandemic and his governments’ refusal to take strong measures to promote social distancing. A backward economy has also left millions without enough income or food, forcing many to risk infection while looking for work. Some of the children who died from the virus already had health problems that make them more vulnerable. However, Marinho estimates that they represent just over a quarter of deaths among children under 10. This suggests that even healthy children appear to be at increased risk of the virus in Brazil. Letcia Marinheiro was one such child, her mother said. A healthy baby who had just started walking, she had never been sick before, Marinheiro said. Marinheiro, who fell ill along with her husband Diego, 39, believes Letcia could have lived if her illness had been treated more urgently. I think they did not believe she could be so sick, they did not believe it could happen to a child, Marinheiro said. She recalled praying to do more tests. Four days after the children were hospitalized, she said, doctors had not yet fully examined Letcia’s lungs. Marinheiro is still unsure how her family got sick. She had kept Letcia a first child that the couple had been searching for for years at home and away from everyone. Her husband, a supplier of hair salon products, had been careful to avoid contact with clients, even though he continued to work to keep the family afloat from the economy. For Marinheiro, the sudden death of her daughter has left an empty hole in her life. As the pandemic erupts, she says, she wants other parents to give up underestimating the risks of the virus that Letcia took away from her. In her hometown, she watches families throw birthday parties for children and officials push to reopen schools. This virus is so inexplicable, she said. Like playing the lottery. And we never believe it will happen to us. It's only when you get someone from your family.