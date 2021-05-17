Plantations International launches first Musang King Durian organic plantation in Malaysia | tidings





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Plantations International Group of Companies is very pleased to announce that through its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd., It has started Malaysian Musang King Durian Organic Plantation of the first and only commercial class. United Tropical FruitThe Musang King Durian Organic Plantation is located on a 100-acre site in the Malaysian state of Pahang and is secured by United Tropical Fruit on a 60-year lease. Malaysian Musang King Durian also known as Mao Shan Wang or D197 is Malaysian durian’s most popular export and due to extremely limited supply levels is currently reaching premium retail price points between120 USD/ KG depending on the export destination. God. Gareth Cookson, director of operations for Plantations International at Asia said “We will be the only players in the market who have invested time, money, research and development to achieve a truly organic Mascot King Durian. “While other companies may claim to use organic farming methods, we will breed 100% organic seed nuts, so the organic care chain begins before the Musang King Durian seedling is planted in the ground.” From a business perspective, Dr. Raymond Samy managing director of United Tropical Fruit said “it is my duty to ensure that all quality control protocols are strictly adhered to, from the planting stage to the transportation of Musang King Durian fruit to their final destination. With a product so precious and rare, we can leave nothing to chance. “ Dr. Raymond Samy went on to say that the company is purely export-focused China being the main export destination. “Currently in China, Musang King Durian inorganic is retailing for much more 100 USD/ KG, we have no price for what our organic hand will sell Musang King Durian while we are initiating the industry, but if we switch from other fruits like e.g. “Organic mango vs non-organic, we are easily looking at 50% + premium price”. About Plantations International With offices, plantations and representatives throughout Asia, Europe AND Africa, Plantations International is a multinational conglomerate for plantations and farm management, specializing in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry “agroforestry” management services to its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large landowners and institutional investors, we place our teamwork, innovation and passion for creating “Ethical and Sustainable Capital” at the heart of everything we do. Plantations International Media Contact For further information, please contact: God. Marvin lee Director of Communications Plantations International Limited Office:+852 5808 3775 Email:[email protected] http://www.plantationsinternational.com Similar images plantations-international.png Plantations International Plantations International View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantations-international-launches-first-organic-musang-king-durian-plantation-in-malaysia-301292157.html BURIMI Plantations International







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos