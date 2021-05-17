Samoan Supreme Court ruling paves way for Fiame Naomi Mataafa to become country’s first female leader

Samoa’s pacification is on the verge of being sworn in as a new prime minister for the first time in more than two decades, and its first female head of government.

The country has been in a five-week political stalemate since the April 9 election, when the Fa’atuatua opposition left Atua Samoa wa Tasi (FAST party) and the current Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) won 25 seats each. .

HRPP has dominated Samoa politics for nearly 40 years, and its leader, 75-year-old Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, has held office for more than 22 years making him one of the longest-lived leaders in the world.

But FAST, which was formed just last year in protest against the government rushing several bills into law, said it now had the majority to lead, as Samoa’s high court handed down two key rulings in its favor.

The trials mean FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, who was Samoa’s deputy prime minister until he left government last year, is well on his way to becoming the new prime minister.

“I feel very grateful,” Fiame told ABC.

“I think today’s victories are victories of the law and the rule of law that we have defended.”

Australian political expert George Carter, of the Australian National University, said the court rulings came after dramatic weeks.

“If all goes to the lines where they are, we should see the first female Samoan prime minister come next week,” Dr Carter said.

She would also make history in the Pacific, becoming only the second female head of government in the region since Hilda Heine became President of the Marshall Islands in 2016.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “feels significant” for the region.

“We certainly respect within the Pacific the results of every democratically led election, but it certainly is a significant thing when you see a historic decision made, when the office is held by a woman,” she said.

Political turn

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa once served as Samoa’s deputy prime minister before leading a new opposition party. ( United Nations Office for the Peace of the UN Women: Michael Moller

A few weeks after the Samoans went to the polls, the country’s Election Commission decided that not so many women were elected to Parliament to meet the country’s minimum quota of 10 per cent for female MPs.

He gave HRPP an extra seat in a late night announcement.

The shocking decision gave HRPP 26 seats and almost secured Tuilaepa power for another five years.

But at the same time, the only independent MP to win a seat, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, confirmed that he would join the opposition FAST party, leaving each party blocked again in 26 seats each.

Both sides began legal challenges but on May 4, the Samoan Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi, who was appointed by the caretaker Prime Minister, called for new elections to be held this Friday.

“I am convinced that given the facts, that there is no majority to form parliament, that it is in Samoa’s best interest for new elections to be called to give people a second chance to vote. their 17th parliament, “he said.

But critics argued the decision was “unconstitutional” and the opposition claimed the government was trying to retain power by “trickery”.

The Supreme Court of Samoa accepted today, ruling that the country’s constitution does not give the Head of State the authority to call new elections and that the results of the April 9 poll were valid and legitimate.

He also said that while there could have been a “political disaster”, there was no “imminent constitutional disaster”.

An earlier court ruling in a separate case found that the appointment of an additional government deputy was unconstitutional and invalid, giving FAST a one-seat majority.

The unanimous decision reached by a panel of Supreme Court judges on Monday now gives the Fa’atuatua ile Atua Samoa u Tasi (FAST) party a majority to form a 26-seat government for their rivals, the Party for the Protection of Human Rights. Human 25, “the FAST party said on social media.

Tuilaepa partners Sailele MalielegaoiHRP have dominated Samoanpolitics for almost 40 years.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Samoan parliament to convene within 45 days of the April 9 elections, which are Monday, May 24.

ABC has requested comment from the HRPP and the Election Commissioner of Samoa on the Supreme Court decisions.

There have been accusations Incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi influenced the Head of State in his decision to call new elections.

But the Samoan Observer newspaper reported he has refuted those claims.

“There is no such thing. The head of state acted independently and the decision belongs to him alone,” he told the newspaper last week.

The government is trying to maintain power in a ‘bloodless coup’, critics say

Independent legal expert SamoanFiona Ey said in an issue for The Guardian that “what is happening in Samoa is a bloodless coup.”

“It sets a dangerous precedent for developing countries and is a blow to democracy in the Pacific,” she said.

But Mr Carter, the policy expert, told ABC that the Supreme Court rulings showed that the country’s political and judicial systems were functioning.

“We have in Australia the role of governor general, and that follows the advice of the government of the day. In this case in Samoa, where you have a Head of State following the advice of an interim Prime Minister,” Dr Carter said.

“But you also have a judicial system where citizens can seek redress if a case is seen as unconstitutional. So there is trust.”

But he said it would now be seen how the caretaker Prime Minister responded and whether he would accept the court rulings.

“One thing we will have to see from now until the 25th is the way of the caretaker Prime Minister and his reaction if there is any political strategy left in the bag about what they can do.”

ABC / AFP