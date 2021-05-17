India’s Covid-19 cases are lower, but WHO expert says positive tests are extremely high, South Asia News & Top Stories

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) – India on Monday (May 17th) reported a further drop in new coronavirus cases although daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts warned the count was unbelievable due to a lack of testing in rural areas. where the virus is spreading. fast

For months nowhere in the world has been hit more than India by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus found for the first time spurred an increase in infections that has grown to more than 400,000 every day.

Even with a drop in recent days, experts said there was no certainty that the infections had peaked, with the growing alarm both inside and outside the country for the new more sticky B1617 variant taking place.

“There are still many parts of the country that have not yet experienced the peak, they are still growing,” World Health Organization chief Soumya Swaminathan was quoted as saying in the Hindu newspaper.

Swaminathan noted the alarmingly high rate of national positivity, at about 20 percent of tests performed, as a sign that there may be worse to come.

“Testing is still inappropriate in a large number of states. And when you see high levels of positivity in the test, we’re obviously not testing enough. And so absolute numbers really mean nothing when taken by themselves; they should to be taken in the context of how much testing has been done, and the test positivity rate. “Starting to fall last week, new infections over the past 24 hours were set at 281,386 by the health ministry on Monday, falling below 300,000 for the first time since April 21st. The daily death toll was 4,106.

At the current rate, the total case load in India since the epidemic hit a year ago should exceed 25 million in the next two days. Total deaths were set at 274,390. Hospitals had to evacuate patients while mortuaries and crematoria were unable to cope with the piled-up bodies.

Pictures and television images of funeral bridges burning in parking lots and corpses being washed ashore on the Ganges River have sparked impatience with the government’s handling of the crisis. It is widely accepted that official figures severely underestimate the true impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying the actual infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

‘Illusion’

While the first wave of the epidemic in India, which peaked in September, was mainly concentrated in urban areas, where testing was introduced more quickly, the second wave that erupted in February is sweeping rural towns and villages, where about two-thirds of The country’s 1.35 billion people live, and testing in those countries is sorely lacking.

“This drop in confirmed Covid-19 cases in India is an illusion,” said S. Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

“First, because of limited testing, the total number of cases is a huge underestimation. Second, confirmed cases can only occur where you can confirm: urban areas. Rural areas are not being counted.” While blockades have helped limit cases in parts of the country that were hit by an initial increase in infections in February and April, such as Maharashtra and Delhi, rural areas and some states are dealing with new waves.

The government issued detailed instructions Sunday to monitor Covid-19 cases with the health ministry urging villages to look for people with flu-like illnesses and get them tested for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for his messages to the public, a decision to leave key decisions on state blockades and the slow spread of an immunization campaign to the world’s largest vaccine maker.

India has fully vaccinated just over 40.4 million people, or 2.9 percent of its population.

A senior virologist told Reuters on Sunday that he had resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus.

Shahid Jameel, chairman of the forum’s scientific advisory group known as INSACOG, declined to say why he had resigned, but said he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.