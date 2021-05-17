Cyclone Tauktae: What is Landfall? While Forecasters Agree on Tauktaes Landfall, Projected Impacts Here | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Cyclone Tauktae eye forecast position at 21.30 on Monday, May 17th (TWC Meeting Team)

The raging tropical cyclone Tauktae intensified into an extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Sunday evening. While the barrels towards the Gujarat coast move north-northwest towards the Arabian Sea at a speed of about 20 kmph. As of Monday morning, the storm extends 160km southwest of Mumbai and 250km southeast of Diu.

Following various forecasts for landing time and location from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon and from Junagarh to Porbandar to Mahuvamost, model forecasts now agree that Cyclone Tauktae will cross the Gujarat coast around Diut on Monday evening around 9.30pm.

According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), the reception will take place between 8-11pm on Monday, May 17th. IMD predicts the eye of the storm will pass on the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district at a slightly lower wind speed (about 155-165 km / h) than its current intensity (180-190 km / h) ).

What is earth?

A descent, in simple words, is the storm that moves over the earth after its intensification in the ocean (heat source). Therefore, a cyclone is said to descend when the center of the storm (eye) moves across the coast. As defined by the U.S. National Hurricane Center, it is’ the intersection of the surface center of a tropical cyclone with a coastline.

Tropical cyclones usually form in warm seas. The strongest cyclone winds are not in the center, but in the immediate vicinity of the strongest storm eye on one side of the center. Therefore, very high wind speeds can be experienced in the land area when the cyclone is close to the ground, even when it has not yet managed to land. It could also be the other way around, where the cyclone could land but leave the strongest wind over the ocean.

The descent usually brings with it high-speed winds, major storms and torrential rains, all of which can have a severe impact on the region. The storm usually weakens quickly after landfall as the heat and humidity of the ocean that drives the storm are no longer available.

Impact of the descent of Cyclone Tauktaes

Impact of Cyclone Tautkae. (TWC)

The main threats after the fall of the Cyclone are likely to be floods, swollen rivers, lightning, the collapse of cottage houses and fallen trees due to strong winds. A power outage is also possible due to potential damage near coastal areas. Furthermore, bending or uprooting of power and communication poles is also expected in regions under cyclone control.

The storm has already taken at least a dozen people along the west coast of India as it moved from the Lakshadweep area to Gujarat. Combined with torrential rainfall, torrential winds and lightning can pose a substantial danger to Gujarat although the storm is expected to weaken shortly before the ground falls. Therefore, the national predictor has kept the entire state of Gujarat under a red alert for Monday and Tuesday, urging authorities to take action.

Extremely heavy rainfall

Rainfall forecast for the next five days from Monday to Saturday morning due to Cyclone Tauktae (TWC Meeting Team)

Cyclone Tauktae is likely to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with widespread flooding, flooding and landslide risk most likely in Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat region within the next 48 hours. Rainfall intensity will gradually decrease, but heavy rains are forecast on Saturday in the northern Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to storm remnants.

Accumulation of precipitation over 200 mm is expected in Saurashtra & Kutch, precipitation 100-150 mm in the coastal parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa within the next 24 hours. Rain activity is expected to continue over Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

IMD also warms that heavy to very severe falls in the isolated locations of Konkan & Goa and adjacent Ghat are expected on 17 May. Some isolated areas north of Konkan may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 17th. On the other hand, parts of Rajasthan are also likely to face the burden of this cyclonic storm, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over isolated parts of southern Rajasthan on 18 May, followed by heavy to very heavy falls on 19 maj.

Gale winds and tidal waves

The coast at Bandra has been seeing a major tide after the recent Tauktae cyclone in Mumbai. (Sanjay Hadkar / TOI, BCCL, Mumbai)

Adding to these harsh weather conditions, wind gusts are expected to include parts of Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. In particular, strong winds exceeding 100 km / h are possible in these aforementioned places until Tuesday.

Moreover, high tide waves are likely to flood Gujarat coastal areas during the landing time. High wave conditions over 5 m are possible in the coastal parts of Saurashtra & Kutch from late Monday to early Tuesday. In addition, these countries are expected to witness salt damage due to strong south winds.

According to IMD forecast, in places like Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand and Surat, tidal waves are expected over 1 to 2.5 m, while in Junagarh they can reach up to 3 m. In places like Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Kutch, it is likely to be around 0.5-1 m.

Due to the extremely severe conditions caused by the cyclone, fishermen are advised not to undertake operations in the Central Arabian Sea along and off the coast of Karnataka until May 17 and along & off the coast of Maharashtra Goa and in the Northeast Arabian Sea along the coast of Gujarat. . until May 18.

Damage is expected

IMD warns of the following damage in Porbandar, Amreli Junagarh, Gir Somnath Botad & Bhavnagar and the coastal areas of Ahmedabad:

Total demolition of houses with straw / major damage to cottage houses

Some damage to Pucca’s homes

Potential threat from flying objects

Bending / eradicating energy and communication poles

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads

Flooding escape routes

Minor disruption of railways, airlines and signaling systems

Widespread damage to salt pans and leg crops

Falling of bushes

Small boats, country crafts can be detached from anchorages

Severely affected visibility

Moreover, similar but slightly lower levels of damage are also expected in districts such as Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar, Rajkot & Morbi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, Anand, Kheda and the inner parts of the districts Ahmedabad of Gujarat. IMD recommends mobilizing evacuations, total suspension of fishing operations, reasonable regulation of rail and road traffic, and encourages people to stay inside.

