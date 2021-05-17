Uttar Pradesh: Established care centers for police personnel





Image Source: PTI The Uttar Pradesh government has set up Covid Care Centers on the Reserve Police Lines across 66 Uttar Pradesh districts for police personnel. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up Covid Care Centers on the Reserve Police Lines across 66 Uttar Pradesh districts for police personnel. The centers will provide proper isolation and quarantine environment and immediate medical assistance required for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel. These Covid care centers have 2993 beds, of which 299 are oxygen beds in the Police Lines. Covid Care Centers have also been set up in around 34 PAC Battalions. In addition, a provision of 628 beds has been made for better treatment and health care of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) personnel. Of these, 45 are oxygen beds. Up to 589 police officers were undergoing medical treatment at these Covid care centers, of which, a total of 244 police officers were fully recovered and dismissed, while 322 police officers are currently being treated at these centers. A 107-bed COVID care center exclusively for front-line workers by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and a 236-bed COVID care center by the Training Directorate have been set up to provide immediate and appropriate medical treatment to police officers. These fully functioning Kovid Care Centers have not only reduced the workload in the district hospitals but have also led to faster recovery of police officers as the latter have been able to receive a favorable environment and care without any delay. Isolation units have been set up at the Police Lines in Hamirpur, Siddhartha Nagar and Unnao. Due to the lack of a police line in rural Varanasi, the Covid Care Center has been set up on the Commissioner’s Police Line. According to the government spokesman, Covid care centers with 200 beds, 120 beds and 110 beds set up in Gorakhpur, Aligarh and Hardoi, respectively The police departments of some UP districts have arranged more beds from their own resources. Of these, 200 beds in Gorakhpur, 120 beds in Aligarh, 110 beds in Hardoi have been increased. In addition, Covid care centers with 60 beds in Bahraich, 66 beds with 16 oxygen beds in Muzaffarnagar, 57 beds including 20 oxygen beds in Lucknow Commissionerate, 30 oxygen beds in Meerut, 52 beds including 10 oxygen beds in GB Nagar Commissionerate , 16 oxygen beds in Commissioner Kanpur and 54 beds in Commissioner Varanasi are being operated. Read also: COVID effect: Delhi Airport to close operations at T2 terminal from Monday to midnight Latest India News







