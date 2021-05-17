Israeli-Palestinian conflict marks its deadliest day as horror scenes unfold in Gaza





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had bombed the home of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader since 2017, in the southern Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis, early Sunday morning. IDF spokesman Brig. General Hidai Zilberman told local media that Sinwar had been unharmed in the airstrike.

Two Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 43 Palestinians – including eight children – and injured 50 others, most of them women and children, early Sunday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. With the latest casualties, the death toll in Gaza has risen to a total of 197, including at least 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Since the start of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza this week, at least 1,235 Palestinians have been injured, with the number expected to rise, the health ministry said, as medical assistants continue to conduct search operations. Ten Israelis have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza, according to the IDF.

The airstrikes continued in the early hours of Monday morning in Gaza. The Israeli Air Force said on Twitter that its fighter jets had targeted nine residences that they said belonged to high-ranking Hamas commanders in Gaza. Israel claimed the homes were being used as “terror infrastructure” and some had been used to store weapons. The IDF said in a separate tweet that the fighter jets targeted a tunnel located near a garden and mosque in southern Gaza. The IDF accused Hamas of “deliberately” placing military assets “in the heart of its civilian population.”

Palestinian medical and civil defense teams said they rescued five children from the rubble Sunday morning. Rescue operation scenes show a young girl with a bloody head injury raised from the rubble by a team of paramedics. Its expression alternates between shock and horror.

The IDF said in a Twitter post Sunday morning that the Hamas militant wing had fired 120 rockets between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday local time, 11 of which landed in Gaza. IDF spokesman Zilberman added on Sunday that they had targeted dozens of rocket launchers, with the ability to fire multiple missiles at once. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz said in a tweet Saturday that “Israel has no interest in escalating, but is ready for any scenario,” echoing an Israeli military official who said on Friday that Israel was ready to continue the strike. of “quality targets” for an “extended period of time”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underlined this determination on Sunday, saying he would do “everything necessary to restore order”, and that “it will take some time”. On Saturday, Netanyahu said he would “respond forcefully” to Gaza “until the security of our people is restored and restored,” and said the country is trying to avoid civilian casualties from its attacks. The IDF on Sunday released photos allegedly showing Hamas missile installations and tunnel entrances located near civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, claiming that “Hamas deliberately and systematically places military targets within the civilian population, exposing citizens their risk. “ The latest conflict began early last week, sparked by controversy over the planned evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and restrictions on a popular meeting point near the Old City. It has since escalated rapidly into one of the worst rounds of violence the area has seen since the 2014 Gaza War, which saw more than 2,200 Gaza killed during the fighting, nearly half of them civilians, including more than 550 children, according to a United Nations Report. On Sunday, six Israeli Border Police officers were injured in Sheikh Jarrah after a car “hit and bumped” officers stationed at a police checkpoint, a police spokesman said. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was “shot and killed”, according to Israeli emergency services. While not claiming responsibility for the attack, the Hamas military wing described the incident as a “reversed heroic operation” which they say was carried out by a young Palestinian. Violent riots and clashes between Arab and Jewish citizens have also spread to several Israeli cities over the past week, including Lod, Bat Yam and Acre, prompting Netanyahu to warn against “lynching” by any community. And this violence has spread to the occupied West Bank, where on Friday, at least 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during violent clashes, marking the largest number of people killed in a single day in the West Bank in years, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Ministry of Health. In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the growing number of civilian casualties. “The Secretary-General reminds all parties that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and should be avoided at all costs,” the statement said. US President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday. In his call to the Israeli leader, Biden “reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to be protected from rocket attacks by Hamas,” and also expressed his concern for the Palestinian people. Abbas, in a reading after the phone call with the American President, called on him to intervene in ending the “Israeli attack on the Palestinian people everywhere.” Early Saturday, a 5-month-old baby named Omar was the only survivor of a house that was hit and destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on al-Shati refugee camp, killing 10 members of his family. including eight children, according to the baby’s father Mohammad Hadidi. At least 20 other Palestinians were injured after several nearby houses were damaged in the Israeli airstrikes, the Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported. Hadid told CNN that his wife had taken their four children – who were mourning the recent loss of another family member – to their uncle’s house on Saturday to celebrate the end of Ramadan. “We had a martyr in the family who was killed on the first day of Eid, so the children did not have the opportunity to celebrate or put on their new clothes, so their mother took them to her brother’s house and stayed there inside. night, “said Hadid. “They were so happy that they left the grief, but they did not know it was their turn,” he said. Hadid lost his wife, three children, and his brother and sister-in-law and their four children in the strike. “They did nothing wrong to anyone, they were looking for a happy place to celebrate Eid,” said Hadid, weeping. “What were they punished for?” “ Militants in Gaza responded to airstrikes on the refugee camp on Saturday with rockets targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Ashdod and Sderot. A 55-year-old Israeli man was killed early Saturday afternoon after a rocket hit a series of buildings in a residential area on a Tel Aviv suburb called Ramat Gan, bringing Israel’s death toll to 10, according to the emergency services. Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Jala’a building – which housed the international media offices Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, among others – was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu said the building was “a perfectly legitimate target”, adding: “One of, I think, AP reporters said we were lucky to be out. No, you were not lucky to be out. It was not lucky. That is because we did special pain to call people to those buildings, to made sure the premises were free, “he said. The AP said in a statement that they were “shocked and horrified that the Israeli army would target and destroy the building housing the AP office and other news organizations in Gaza,” and said they “had no indication that Hamas was in the building or active in the building “. “This is something we actively control to the best of our ability. We will never put our journalists at risk,” the AP said. The AP has called on the Israeli government, which says the building contained Hamas military intelligence, to “present evidence”. “This strike is a very disturbing development,” the statement added, adding: “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.” Reporters Without Borders, an NGO working to protect journalists around the world, said in a statement that it was calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate. RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said in a statement on the group’s website that “deliberate media targeting constitutes a war crime”. He also said that the Israeli attacks were “obstructing media coverage of a conflict that directly affects the civilian population”. Israel itself is not a state party to the Rome Statute which established the ICC in 2002.

CNN’s Kara Fox, Ibrahim Dahman, Mick Krever, Kareem El Damanhoury, Tamara Qiblawi and Richard Roth contributed to this report.

