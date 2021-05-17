DRDO 2-DG Anti-Covid Remedy: All You Need To Know | India News





NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the first batch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) anti-COVID drugs developed by the Research and Development Organization. Defense (DRDO).

The anti-Covid therapeutic application of the drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading DRDO laboratory, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, the Inspector General of Drugs of India (DGCI) approved oral medicine for urgent use as an adjunct therapy in patients with moderate to severe coronavirus. The drug approval comes at a time when India is battling a record wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has extended the country’s healthcare infrastructure to its borders.

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the DRDO lab and Dr Reddy had passed full tests and performed tests at 30 hospitals and a large number of patients.

The drug comes in powder form in a bag, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in virus-infected cells and prevents the virus from growing by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in infected viral cells makes this drug unique.

The results of clinical trials have shown that this drug helps in faster healing of hospitalized patients and reduces additional oxygen dependence. The highest percentage of patients treated with 2-DG showed negative RT-PCR conversion in patients with Covid.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and discovered that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV virus. -2 and inhibits viral growth.

He said that based on these results, the Drug Control Organization and the Drug Standards Control Center (CDSCO) allowed the Phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in patients with Covid-19 in May 2020.

DRDO, together with its DRL industry partner Hyderabad, began clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug in Covid-19 patients.

In the Phase-II trials (including dose scale) conducted during May-October 2020, the drug was found safe in Covid patients and showed significant improvement in their recovery, the ministry statement added, adding, Phase-II was performed in six hospitals and the Phase IIb (variable dose) clinical trial was conducted in 11 hospitals across the country.

In efficacy trends, patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic recovery than the Standard of Care (SoC) at various endpoints. A significantly favorable trend (2.5 days difference) was seen in terms of the average time to achieve normalization of specific parameters of vital signs when compared to SoC.

In November 2020, Phase-3 trials were approved and continued from December to April. On May 1, the drug was approved for urgent use. Dr. Reddys Labs is engaged in its production.

Based on successful results, DCGI further allowed Phase-III clinical trials in November 2020. Phase-III clinical trials were performed on 220 patients between December 2020 and March 2021 at 27 Covid Hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat , Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Detailed phase-III clinical trial data were presented to DCGI. On the 2-DG arm, the significantly higher percentage of patients improved symptomatically and were relieved of additional oxygen dependence (42% vs 31%) by Day-3 compared to SoC, indicating an early relief from therapy / oxygen dependence.

On May 1, 2021, DCGI authorized the Emergency Use of this drug as adjunctive therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

(With contributions from agencies)

