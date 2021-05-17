Trading on Next Digital came to a halt after Jimmy Lais’s assets froze





The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has banned the trading of shares in the media firm Next Digital after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai.

The move came after a media mogul and nine pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly in 2019.

Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in massive anti-government protests. Pro-democracy activists out of court in Hong Kong (AP) The company said it sought to halt the trade after authorities announced the freezing of Lais assets on Friday. Next Digital publishes the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. Lai and nine others who pleaded guilty to a demonstration that took place on October 1, 2019 may make appeals for mitigation on May 24 before sentencing on May 28. They face five years in prison. Mass protests began around a proposed extradition bill, then evolved to include broader demands for democracy. Copies of Next Magazine, owned by Jimmy Lai, at a Hong Kong (AP) newsstand After months of protests and several violent clashes between security forces and protesters, Beijing began to tighten its grip on the territory. Last year he enacted a national security law on the city that is widely seen as a blow to dissent. The law criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign cooperation, and police have arrested more than a hundred people under the law. Lai is under investigation by the national security department on suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers and endangering national security. His assets were frozen under national security law, which states that if there are reasonable grounds for believing that the property is a national security offense, then the persons and organizations concerned should not, directly or indirectly, certain properties that are reasonably suspected. have to do with violations that endanger national security, the government said in a statement. In recent months, Hong Kong police have arrested most of the city’s pro-democracy activists and placed prominent activists such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow behind bars. Most of the pro-democracy activists arrested are still in police custody. Last week, the Taiwanese newspaper Daily Apple said it would stop publishing a print edition. The newspaper said it had lost money, and Next Digital could no longer support it because pro-Chinese forces had blocked access to advertisements for its main newspaper Apple Daily and other publications in Hong Kong.

