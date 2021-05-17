A disobedient teenage offender was jailed, fined after he repeatedly filmed other men in toilets, Courts and News for Crime and Big Stories





SINGAPORE – A student who was indicted in court last year after illegally recording numerous obscene videos of his hotel friends did not learn his lesson and went back to his old way when he was with condition. Instead of keeping himself out of trouble, Tang Jiasheng, now 19, secretly filmed a 23-year-old mano taking a shower at the hotel on March 10 this year. The man, who caught the Chinese citizen in the act, shouted at the teenager before calling the police. Tang was sentenced Monday (May 17th) to three months and two weeks in prison and a $ 1,500 fine. He will spend an extra week behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine. The teenager had pleaded guilty to five counts of contemplation, two counts of making obscene films and one count of possession of obscene films. Thirty-five other charges of similar offenses were considered during the sentence. Tang was a student at a private institution at the time of the violations. Details about the school and its dormitory could not be revealed due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victims. Tang started his crime fun in late 2019 when he filmed a schoolmate taking a shower. He continued to target other male students and one of them alerted the hotel management after he noticed someone filming him with a mobile phone on January 19 last year. A staff member confronted Tang three days later and found that he had 41 incriminating video clips in his possession, the court heard. Police were notified and the teenager subsequently admitted to officers that he had recorded videos of his schoolmates since September 2019. Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said: “He also admitted to Dr Lee Yu Wei of the Institute of Mental Health that he had been filming men at Victoria Junior College in 2019 until he was caught – but not reported to police – and then taken part (private institution) “. Tang was indicted in court last year and was on bail when he targeted the 23-year-old on March 10 this year. Young offenders are usually punished with probation or reform training. The offenders given to the latter are detained at a center and are made to follow a strict regimen that includes leg training and counseling. DPP Chong, however, had asked the court to sentence Tang to prison, stressing that the teenager “has no local roots and cannot be a candidate for probation or reform training”. The DPP also told the court that Tang had committed the offenses to “satisfy himself sexually”. For each charge of voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or removed with hostage.







