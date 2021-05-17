Hundreds arrive at Heathrow as airports await the busiest day of the year

People are finally allowed to go abroad after the ban on foreign travel for non-essential reasons has been lifted from today

Airports in the UK are preparing for the busiest day of the year so far as coronavirus restrictions on foreign travel restrictions have finally been eased in England.

Many eager passengers were seen arriving at Heathrow Airport in the west London from 6am this morning as the Government traffic light system based on the risk of catching the virus enters into force.

The British five busiest airports Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester and Luton expect to operate 124 flights in the amber list countries today alone, including 23 in Spain.

This comes as millions of people have entered the next phase of the Boris Johnsons blockchain guide today, who sees hospitality allowed to reopen inside and the sixth rule is now in place inside.

Previously people faced a fine of 5,000 for traveling abroad without a reasonable excuse, but now people are technically allowed to go on holiday for the first time this year.

Despite this, it will still be difficult for the British to escape abroad, with only a handful of countries on the coveted green list meaning people will not need to self-isolate upon their return.

Most countries, including popular European holiday hotspots like France and Spain, remain on the amber list which means visitors must quarantine for 10 days, which can be expected in five under a trial and release scheme if additional tests are paid.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned during media rounds yesterday that people should not travel to amber countries except for essential reasons and certainly not for holidays while scientists claimed that parts of Europe were largely unvaccinated.

Despite this warning, airline operators remain very optimistic for the next two months as bookings are reported to have tripled over the past six weeks.

Ryanair chief Michael OLeary told the BBC Breakfast: The UK vaccine program has been extremely successful. Up to 60% of the adult population had received the first dose.

European countries accept it. They have begun to lift restrictions on visitors within the UK.

Portugal this morning. We had high hopes that Italy and Greece would be added to that green list before the end of May and Spain would come shortly thereafter.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said he is excited to welcome passengers back on flights from today.

Today is an important day because now people can actually start traveling and now they are just looking for that green list of places to expand, which we believe is safe to do so because that is what Recent data suggests that scientifically this could be done, he said from the Gatwick Airports runway this morning.



Passengers are seen boarding a flight from Heathrow to Lisbon, Portugal (Photo: Marc Giddings)



Both airports and the Interior Ministry have insisted that passenger and staff safety remains a priority as the pandemic continues.

He urged the government to put most of Europe on its green list as soon as possible.

The Border Force also warned that travelers arriving in the UK should be prepared for longer waits than before the pandemic due to the extra checks required.

CEO Paul Lincoln said it could take up to 15 times more to process humans than in pre-pandemic times.

But a Heathrow spokesman insisted such delays were unnecessary and completely avoidable if additional resources were to be placed to deal with the additional controls.

They also confirmed that there were protocols to divert flights or keep passengers on planes if construction becomes too large.



Instead of telling passengers to prepare for a long wait in the immigration queue, the Border Force should step up its efforts to automate controls for greenlisted countries and deploy additional passenger resources where they may be needed. manual checks, the spokesman said.

Accepting delays is a further demonstration of their self-satisfaction on the issue.

There are protocols in place to keep passengers on planes or to divert them to other airports, to prevent excessive, unnecessary and completely avoidable queues in immigration halls.

The Interior Ministry said additional staff were being brought in to minimize queues, but insisted that protecting public health should be the first priority.

Protecting public health is our priority and as we reopen international travel safely we will maintain 100% border health checks to protect the general public and the spread of vaccines, a spokesman said.

As we do so, waiting times are likely to be longer and we will do everything we can to streamline the process, including extending our e-Gate update program over the summer and deploying additional Force officers. Border.

