JRTI robotics team prepares for international competition | Diary-news

HEDGESVILLE As junior students steered their robot, aiming to complete their stacks and rows within a minute, a perfect result, the noise ignited and cheers filled the room Thursday afternoon at the James Rumsey Technical Institute.

Those new students are part of JRTI’s after-school robotics program, which allows students from across the region in grades 2-12 to enjoy learning about robotics and compete using mechanical creations. The program has recently seen great success as the old team, two students in grades 9 and 11, won a place at the VEX World Robotics Championship.

“The teacher who had the job before me, he led a team to the world,” said JRTI robotics teacher Jessie Butcher. “This is my third year here, and we’ve been to states before, but never to the world.”

High school-age students who find success are Chase Snyder and Brandon Blake, who named their team, my favorite team, and will compete in the VEX VRC.

The team built and coded his robot to compete, Snyder saying the couple aimed for a top-notch design. The race takes place on a playing field containing tower with circle levels, while the younger students have marked squares on their field. For the older pair, the goal is to fill hoops with balls collected by the robot, both teams looking to create rows and stacks in under a minute to earn as many points as possible. The younger team collects lifts compared to using balls.

“It looks like a fancy ERECTOR set,” laughed JRTI director Donna Van Meter, admiring the robots. “When we were kids, he married a Lego bag with instructions. There is no bag, so they were given the tasks the robot has to do, as well as the rules of engagement on the field. His job there is to design a robot that will do it. “

This year, all races were held at a distance, teams went to it from their home schools, and students only compete in solo battles as opposed to solo and team battles as in the past. Snyder said the departure of strategizing with his teammates made him a little happy, but he and Blake were proud of their performances.

By showing their robot, naming the parts, describing how it fits within the parameters of the competition and demonstrating everything it can do, the science, engineering and math behind a small car is clear as Snyder went deeper. Butcher and Van Meter listened carefully as he began to speak in slang, knowing exactly what he was doing.

“That’s what it’s about. I’m all about productive structure,” Butcher said. “It’s all on my own. I ask a lot of questions, I try to steer them in the right direction, but there are also many failures. It ‘s all about failure and learning to fail and fail with integrity. There are seasons that are “There are a lot of long trips back. A lot of the races we go to are Charleston, Fairmont. There are tears. That’s something, there are no trophies of participation. There have been seasons that are extremely frustrating for kids.”

The four youngest students on the elementary age team, VEXCellent Lilly Van Meter, Braxton Butcher, Alexa McDonald and Colton Butcher sought to work to earn more and more points each time they reset the field, older students watching as they adjusted the field. tire. Mixing ages allows older students to teach through examples and help young people as needed, creating a family-like atmosphere as they spend the afternoon together.

Seeing the growth over the last few years is impressive, Donna Van Meter said looking at the younger students and noting that they only scored six points in their first tournament a year ago.

“Now we can get a 100 point,” laughed Lilly Van Meter. “The first competition we ever did with VEX IQ, we got zero points.

The world competition for My Favorite Team starts today and will last until May 29th.