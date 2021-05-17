Taiwan was a Covid success story. Now it is fighting its biggest explosion





The democratically governed island off the coast of China, widely hailed as a success for its treatment of Covid-19, reported 335 new cases Monday – a record one-day increase. All but two have been broadcast locally, the island’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced.

According to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, 155 of the 158 cases in the capital, Taipei, were related to lady tea.

Monday’s numbers follow a previous record of 207 new cases reported Sunday.

All schools and kindergartens in Taipei and New Taipei will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday and some local councils have also been suspended. The measures are in response to “an increasing level of transmission in the community, indicated by cases of unknown sources of infection, as well as group infections in Taipei City and New Taipei City,” said the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control in a Press conference. The leader of the self-governing island, Tsai Ing-wen, driven residents follow instructions and ensure that those around them stay safe and healthy. Last week, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said the island was in “ critical condition , “according to Taiwan ‘s Central News Agency (CNA). The CNA reported that the explosion was first discovered among pilots , but cases have been found since in the community. Taiwan is now reporting a number of groups , including cases related to hostess teahouses in Taipei and a fun game in the northeastern city of Yilan. The scale in cases triggered an alarm in Taiwan, prompting some residents to rush to get vaccinated, the CNA reported. After weeks of worrying about getting low vaccination, Chen said he was now worried that stocks could run out, the CNA reported. The island has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, with less than 1% of its population of 23 million inoculated, according to data compiled by CNN. The elderly, medical staff and other emergency or high-risk workers, as well as diplomats, police, care workers and some other professions are currently eligible for vaccination under the government program. The current Covid-19 island eruption is relatively small compared to those in other parts of the world, but it is an unknown situation for Taiwan, which so far has managed to avoid a serious blow to the cases. Taiwan has reported 2,017 confirmed cases and 12 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. It won the island’s praise for treating the virus, with Bloomberg placement Taiwan ranks fifth in its Covid Sustainability Ranking, which takes into account fatalities, cases and the rate of vaccination. Lowy Institute of Australia ranks Taiwan’s pandemic response in third place, behind Bhutan and New Zealand. Last year, the island went more than 250 days without reporting a locally broadcast case. Taiwan’s success was partly due to strict border rules , who saw that forbidding almost all non-residents to enter the island from March last year. The island also requires prospective travelers to quarantine, though the rules have been more relaxed for flight crews. Health and Welfare Minister Chen said last week that Taiwan would quarantine all active pilots working for Taiwanese China Airlines for 14 days amid a Covid-19 blast between flight crews and hotel workers.

Additional reports by CNN journalist Andrew Lee in Taipei and CNN Hong Kong-based Akanksha Sharma and Sophie Jeong.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos