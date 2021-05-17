Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the State Department said Sunday. Blinken and Sheikh of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed “efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life,” the State Department said. Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the two officials discussed “recent Israeli attacks on worshipers at the Al Aqsa compound and the attack on the besieged Gaza Strip”. Al-Thani stressed “the need for urgent action by the international community to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added. Meanwhile, a growing group of U.S. senators on Sunday called for a ceasefire. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy and Republican Todd Young, senior members of a Foreign Relations panel, said in a statement: “As a result of Hamas rocket attacks and the Israeli response, both sides must acknowledge that many lives have been lost. and should not escalate. Twenty-five other U.S. Democratic senators and two independents issued a separate, similar statement calling for an immediate ceasefire. In his call to Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Blinken “reiterated his call on all parties to de-escalate tensions and stop the violence that has taken the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children,” the Department said. State in another statement The Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday that Blinken also had a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss recent developments “in Palestine and the region.” The State Department said the two discussed “ongoing efforts to defuse tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza and to end the current violence.” Qatar’s Al-Thani also held a phone call Sunday with Shoukry, in which they discussed “bilateral co-operation relations and developments in Palestine,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two ministers agreed on “the importance of working to achieve an immediate ceasefire between the two sides and they also agreed to continue coordination at the bilateral framework, as well as regional and international ones. “On what is in the interest of the Palestinian people and the achievement of a ceasefire,” Armistice efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far provided no sign of progress. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

