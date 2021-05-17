Connect with us

Within the first flight to the UK to Portugal after the travel ban ends while thousands of aircraft abroad

Thousands of British holidaymakers are heading to the Portuguese sun today after the government put it on their ‘green list’ for travel.

Today marks a milestone in easing restrictions as pubs and restaurants reopen for indoor visits, two families or a group of six people can meet indoors and are allowed to travel to “green list” locations “for leisure.

After some uncertainty, Portugal, which is on the green list of destination governments, also confirmed on Friday that it was opening its borders to holidaymakers in the UK.

Desperate sun seekers began booking flights to replace our wet and miserable May for the blue sky, golden beaches and a temperature of 27C.

Passengers visiting a greenlisted country will not be required to quarantine when they return to England, but will be required to complete a passenger location form, provide a valid notice of a negative pre-test result travel and do a sequence test on day 2 upon arrival.

Paul Byrne of the Mirror this morning joined the holidaymakers in the queue to board the first flight from the UK to Faro – read his story below …

Following Portugal’s announcement on Friday, I immediately paid 99 for a Covid PCR test and waited anxiously 24 hours for the negative result, which gave me everything clear to travel.



Daily Mirror reporter Paul Byrne aboard a plane at Manchester Airport
(Image: Julian Hamilton)

I will have another test when I return, adding a fat 200 to the cost of the trip.

But with around 5,000 Britons heading to the country every day this week, it seems to be a price people are willing to pay.

Flight Ryanair FR4088 was the first plane to depart from the tarmac to the south coast of Portugal at 6.15am this morning, one of 17 planes carrying holidaymakers from across the UK to Faro.

First in line for registration at 3 a.m. were Louis Myers, 23, and Elle McLaughlin, 23, along with their 18-month-old son Cruz.

The couple from Manchester had booked a week vacation in Vilamoura.



Newlyweds Calum and Camilla McNally
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)


The Mirror’s Paul Byrne was in line to board the first flight from the UK to Faro
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

We can not wait to get away. We think we deserve it after such a horrible year for everyone, said full-time mom Elle.

This is Cruz’s first time on a plane. We are so excited.

Construction worker Louis added: We booked it as soon as we could last week and we are glad we did because prices have started to rise.



Queues of passengers at the check-in counter
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

Also in line were newlyweds Camilla and Calum McNally, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

The couple bonded on Saturday and after a honeymoon earlier in Greece had to be canceled due to Covid restrictions, they booked their flights to Portugal as soon as the UK government gave the light.

Civil servant Calum, 23, said: We were desperate to make a honeymoon.



Passenger queues at the check-in counter at Manchester Airport
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

We are quite excited. We want to relax and have a good meal by the pool. I feel like a lot of people want to do it and we feel very lucky to be able to do it today.

Camilla, 22, said: It was quite stressful leaving her at the last minute, but it’s worth it. Now we have not run away so long.

Inside Manchester Airport, masks were mandatory for both passengers and staff.



Passengers ready to board one of the first flights to Portugal
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

And the announcements reminded travelers to abide by the guidelines for social distancing.

But there was no real need because the airport, which typically handles about 30 million passengers a year, had little of its pre-Covid rush and rush, with few shops open and bars tightly closed.

The first flight from Manchester was at 6 am to the Portuguese island of Maderia.

Elizabeth and David Jolliffe from Hamilton, near Glasgow, booked their tickets last week after their first Dubai pick was left off the green list.

Elizabeth, 59, said: There was nothing available from Glasgow so we went down here. Worth it, we are desperate to leave.

CFO David, 57, added: “Last year was not normal, not being able to get a little sun.

We can not be stuck forever.



Much of the usual airport noise was non-existent
(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

More than 2.8 million Britons visited Portugal in the year before the pandemic and are desperate to welcome them back.

Covid is still a threat and masks are worn both inside and out.

And the country has imposed a frightening disaster situation, which allows emergency blockades to fight the virus.

But it has not stopped the British from booking flights for a much-needed vacation.

Portuguese Secretary of State for Tourism Rita Marques said everything is open.

She said: Some restrictions apply, of course, so you have to wear a mask, you have to keep social distance.

Masks should be used throughout the day, except when you are at the beach, of course.

So if you are going to a restaurant near the beach you should wear a mask, but if you are near the sea you do not need to wear a mask.

She added: At the end of the day, the experience will be great.

I certainly hope so.



