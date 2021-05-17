International
The government is targeting wealthy investors to curb support for temporary visas
Wealthy investors and “highly skilled workers” will be the targets of Covid-19 New Zealand’s “reset” immigration to reduce the economy’s reliance on low-wage migrant workers.
In a speech setting out the Government’s goals for immigration policy, Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said this would include making it more difficult for employers to hire workers from outside, except in areas of lack of original skills.
“When our borders are fully reopened, we do not have the opportunity to simply turn on the tap in previous immigration environments,” said Nash, who was complementing Immigration Minister Chris Faafoi.
“This road is a continuation of pressures on our infrastructure, such as transport, accommodation and declining pressure on wages.
“Since the borders were closed, we have seen a reversal in the horticulture sector for example where there has been a pay rise to bring in local workers.”
Covid-19 had seen immigration stop. In normal times, more than seven million people enter New Zealand each year. In the 12 months from March last year to March this year only 165,000 people entered.
The country had a net migration profit of 6600 people compared to 91,900 people last year.
That pause gave him a “once in a generation” chance for a restoration, Nash said.
“It’s a journey that can bring real benefits in productivity growth, high – value innovation and well – paid jobs; not just to New Zealanders but to everyone who comes here to call New Zealand home.
“A reset is not just about numbers, but also about ensuring we have the right incentives to support the growth path we want in our post-Covid recovery.”
The moves are in line with Labor 2017’s immigration policy, which would cut net migration (then around 70,000 a year) from 20,000 to 30,000 by cutting international students coming for “low quality” courses and skilled workers.
High levels of migration have contributed to 30 per cent of New Zealand’s overall population growth since the early 1990s.
“This has been fueled, in particular, by increasing the number of temporary migrant workers and students,” Nash said.
Temporary work visa holders made up almost five percent of New Zealand’s workforce – the highest figure compared to other OECD countries.
More and more of these temporary workers were at lower skill levels Nearly half of all Essential Skills visa approvals in 2019 were at the two lowest skill levels, Nash said.
“This means that businesses have been able to rely on low-skilled jobs and suppress wages rather than investing capital in plants and machinery to increase productivity, or hire and train New Zealand on the job.”
In the decade before Covid-19, the number of people on temporary work visas in New Zealand doubled from less than 100,000 to more than 200,000.
There was also a large increase in the demand for residence in New Zealand, with the vast majority of applicants being at sea.
For example, about 80 percent of applications for the Eligible Migrants category come from seafarers.
Another key initiative was the New Investment Attraction Strategy to encourage high value international investment in New Zealand, Nash said.
“We want targeted, high-quality investments that create cross-border firms that bring skills and technology to New Zealand,” Nash said.
The government had also created border exemptions for the Innovative Partnership Program and the New Zealand Investor and Business Investment Program to allow representatives from global companies to come to New Zealand to conduct land negotiations with companies in which they wish to invest.
These would allocate more than 200 wealthy international investors to come to New Zealand over the next 12 months, Nash said.
There would also be processing changes to make a better experience for people dealing with New Zealand immigration services.
“As we focus on reopening New Zealand’s borders, we are determined not to return to the pre-Covid status quo,” Nash said.
“Sectors that rely on migrant work, such as tourism and key industries, will look different in the future.”
Some sectors had been creative in addressing labor shortages, adjusting wages and working conditions, with changes in job offers and career paths more suitable for local work, he said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the resumption of immigration was not about “raw numbers” but the results of New Zealand – and those coming here – were following, Ardern said.
This will not affect Recognized Seasonal Employers workers from Pacific island countries, Ardern said.
The announcement follows another this month to bring in more skilled workers overseas with MIQ spaces open from the trans-tasman travel bubble.
This included 300 RSE workers per month, along with space for students, specialized construction workers, and other needs-based sectors.
The announcement also follows growing pressure on the Government to reunite separated migrant families after borders were closed to non-residents last year.
