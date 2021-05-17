Pawar reviews ‘Tauktae’ situation





Mumbai, May 17 (UNI) Against the backdrop of Cyclone Tauktae on the west coast of the state, Deputy Chief of State Ajit Pawar visited the ministry’s emergency management and control room on Monday morning and made an assessment of the storm situation, rescue and facilitation work in the state. According to an official press release issued, the Deputy Chief Minister also telephoned the district collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban Districts as well as the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and asked about rescue and relief work Mr Pawar has instructed district collectors to be vigilant against the backdrop of the storm. He is present at the ministry and is in contact with the district collectors in question and is personally monitoring the storm situation in the state. An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts and a red alert has been issued in Raigad district. The Office of the Deputy Chief Minister also informed that the state administration of the district and the state have made all the preparations for the rescue and assistance work of the citizens, the statement added. UNI VKB RHK1107

