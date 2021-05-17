International
A breath of fresh air in the EPA, but budget, staffing needs increase
The health of Americans depends on a healthy Environmental Protection Agency to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the communities in which we live.
Going into 2021, the ability of agencies to fulfill these responsibilities was dangerously compromised. This led the Environmental Protection Network, a bipartisan network of almost 550 former EPA career staff and political appointees, to run issue a report with recommendations to re-establish the EPA course to address the most significant and widespread threats to public health and our environment.
It is time to assess the progress already made, and what is expected ahead, including the need to restore the budget and staff resources that have declined over the years.
The first critical steps are underway
The EPA has suffered a lot of damage for a long time to be fixed within the day. However, we can all breathe a little easier knowing that the agency is getting back to work. The Biden administration has acted swiftly and boldly to take important first steps in four key areas that will help the agency fulfill its mission of protecting public health and the environment.
First, the administration has appointed and appointed an exceptionally qualified and competent leadership team. The new appointees have already demonstrated a renewed commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, cooperation with Congress, and respect for career staff who are the backbone of the agency’s experts.
Michael Regan was confirmed by a bipartisan and overwhelming Senate vote to be EPA administrator. He brings extensive state experience from his work in North Carolina and has already earned high praise from staff for his commitment and transparency. Regans April Memorandum EPA staff directed them, like the great ancestors before him, to operate in a fishbird, working transparently and restoring public confidence.
Second, the EPA has taken strong steps to restore scientific integrity to the agency. On March 31, Reagan took decisive action to restore the integrity of the EPA’s independent scientific advisory committees. And EPAs moving to reinstall the agency’s climate change website, previously removed from the Trump administration, and ensure public access to science-based information on climate change, is a welcome departure from four years of censorship politically imposed.
Third, Reagan has led the agency to increase its work on environmental justice and better serve historically marginalized communities, including increasing investment and strengthening enforcement of environmental violations.
Many communities whose residents are predominantly colored, indigenous, or low-income continue to suffer from disproportionately high levels of pollution and adverse health and environmental impacts, Regan said in a statement. MeSSAge all agency staff. We need to do better. This will be one of my top priorities as an Administrator, and I look forward to being one of yours as well.
Fourth, the EPA has acted decisively to restore its responsibilities to protect public health under the law. The EPA is moving fast but cleverly to reduce the returns of the Trump era, to increase climate change, to accelerate action on PFAS forever chemicals, and take other steps focused on fulfilling the agencies’ mission to protect public health and the environment.
We are angry to see that so much has been done in such a short time to restore the defense, the middle name of the EPAs. The work, however, is far from finished.
Work ahead: Historical budget demand
A critical standard that appears to be great for the months ahead: Rebuilding agency capacity after years of budget and staff cuts.
During this time, the EPA budget has been significantly depleted of inadequate resources have been in dangerous decline at a point where the EPA is spending, in real dollars, less than half of what it spent in 1980. These cuts have particularly eroded EPA core programs that are the backbone and muscles of the nations’s environmental protection system, protect air, water, and drinking water; addressing the harmful effects of pesticides, chemicals and hazardous waste; promotion of environmental justice; and emergency response.
If EPA spending since 1980 had just kept pace with rising federal spending, as the agency has received a growing list of environmental responsibilities, its budget would be three times larger than it is today.
Biden and Reagan have proposed to Congress a necessary budget increase for the agency. The $ 11.2 billion budget request requires a $ 2 billion increase above the current level of funding would make historic investments in public health and the environment, particularly in low-income, proportionately affected communities.
Particularly important: The $ 110 million increase proposed for key EPA operational programs to rebuild the agency’s capacity to carry out its mission to protect public health and the environment.
In addition, the agency has boldly developed a belated investment in environmental justice, proposing $ 900 million toward an initiative to accelerate environmental and economic justice and help create jobs, clean up pollution, and provide environmental justice for communities that too often are left behind.
The future success of EPAs in tackling climate change, clearing toxic threats, and protecting vulnerable communities will depend heavily on whether Congress raises and provides the necessary funding.
Above all, the EPA budget constitutes less than 1% of the total discretionary federal budget a small price to pay for the health of children, the elderly, the sick, disadvantaged communities and others who are particularly vulnerable to environmental threats. .
In addition to new funding, meeting the good intentions of agencies will require tireless work, higher ethical standards and integrity, and more.
Fortunately, the EPA has hit the recovery and is starting very well.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Bureau of National Affairs, Inc. or its owner.
Write to us: Author’s instructions
Author information
Michelle Roos is the executive director of the Environmental Protection Network.
Jeremy Symons is an advisor to the Environmental Protection Network and principal at Symons Public Works.
