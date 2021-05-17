Rajinikanth meets MK Stalin, donates Rs 50 USD to CM Aid Fund to fight Covid





Twitter was shocked on Monday when Superstar Rajinikanth met with Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin at his office in Chennai. Actor Kabali made a $ 50 donation to the Chief Minister’s Aid Fund as India battles the second wave of the coronavirus. After making the donation, the actor addressed the media outside. RAJINIKANTH Donates RS 50 LAKH TO CM RELIEF FOND Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, met with TN Minister MK Stalin on Monday and made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to help fight Covid-19. India has been battling the second wave of coronavirus and many celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan and Vetri Maaran have made donations to the CM Relief Fund. Super star @rajinikanth in honor of the Chief Minister @mkstalin at the Secretariat today and donated 50 lakhs #TNCMP public Refill. Nice gesture .. Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 17, 2021 SOUNDARYA RAJINIKANTH, VISHAGAN AND FAMILY DONATE TEL CONNECTION FUND SC TN CM On May 14, Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai to personally hand him the $ 1 million check. Announcing the news on Twitter, she wrote, “My father-in-law Mr. SSVanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the esteemed Prime Minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our 1 kr contribution to the #CoronaReliefFund chief ministers from our company pharmaceutical laboratories Apex, Creators of #Zincov (sic). “ My father-in-law Mr. SSVanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the Honorable Prime Minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our 1cr contribution to the prime ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharmaceutical company Apex Laboratories, Makers of #Zinkovit pic.twitter.com/jXDEIXaM3V soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 14, 2021 Rajinikanth recently flew back to Chennai after finishing Annaatthe’s Hyderabad schedule. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe plays Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori in the lead roles. Announced as a rural entertainer, the Tamil film will hit theaters on November 4th. SEE ALSO | Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan husband and family donate $ 1 million to TN CM Relief Fund SEE ALSO | Superstar Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after Annaatthe’s Hyderabad schedule







