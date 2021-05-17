‘Rain from the Sky’ rats in Australia as Farmers face Acute Rodent Infection





A reporter from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) shared a video on Twitter on the night of May 11 in which some mice can be seen falling from the sky. According to journalist Lucy Thackray, this rain mouse has been developing in Australias New South Wales (NSW). In the clip, dead and living rats can be seen falling to the ground. This rat rain is part of an ongoing plague in the eastern states of Australia that had made life miserable for many farmers, community members and residents in recent months. Farmers are fighting to protect their crops and stored cereals. Several photos and videos are circulating on the internet showing rats rolling through barn floors, piling up through machinery and entering thick-grain steel silos. Not only farms, but rodents are also invading schools, homes, factories and even hospitals in three cities where they have bitten patients. Direct Science reported in March, even hotels had to be closed as they failed to keep room appliances out of rooms. An ‘absolute plague’ of mice is destroying eastern Australia Direct science Watching clips of millions of mice entering private and public space, aliens are horrified. What about wheat (and poo rats) in silos? Surely they are all thrown away ??? I hope so! – Sam (@SamMPigram) May 12, 2021 Meanwhile in Australia hO good god. I can not deal with mice. In all, not even one! Rodent plague in Australia would call for asylum immediately * shivering * pic.twitter.com/6jSC5yIvwr – Bernie’s tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 13, 2021 If it weren’t for the video, it would be hard to believe. What a nightmare. # mouse pad– Kerry Jaggers (@kezincanberra) May 12, 2021 Holy hell that is terrible. – Lucy Sunman (@lucysunman) May 12, 2021 What if local predators are at least getting something out of this plague? I imagine there are some hawks etc, who can not fit with another in …… – With… .and Rumble Wizard 🐾 (@Knockaboutwok) May 12, 2021 The current rodent attack began to be reported around mid-March from across NSW Central-West, the country’s most populous state. Serious infections were also reported in southern Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. It is being called one of the worst scars in decades which has led to an economic and public health crisis. After desperate farmers begged the government to pay them 50% of the cost of the bait, the NSW government extended a $ 50 million support package to farmers. NSW mouse plague to be tackled through Berejiklian governments $ 50 million package (smh.com.au) or INVESTIGATION conducted by the Grains Research and Development Corporations (GRDC), led by CSIRO, found that if the amount of zinc phosphide increases in mouse baits, it will help farmers fight more than the average mouse number. Acting on the discovery, the government has allowed the use of a otherwise banned poison called Bromadiolone. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here







