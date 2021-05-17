Cyclone Tauktae: Thousands evacuated to western India as strong storm threatens Gujarat





Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is moving north along the west coast of India, bringing harmful winds, heavy rain and the threat of storms in the state of Gujarat.

The storm is filling maximum steady winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 miles per hour), according to the Joint Warning Center for Typhoon. This is equivalent to a strong Category 3 Atlantic hurricane and simply timid by Category 4 force, which starts at 209 kph (130 mph).

Tauktae has killed at least six people in southern Goa and Karnataka.

At least two people died Sunday as a result of the storm, which caused heavy rainfall in Goa, state Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said at a news conference. “One boy died because of a tree falling on his head and the second death, two people were on a motorcycle when an electric pole fell on them and one died on the way to the hospital,” Sawant said. In Karnataka, four people died, 216 homes were damaged and 253 people sought refuge in relief camps due to the cyclone as of Sunday evening, according to data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. A rescue operation was carried out in Karnataka on Monday after two tow boats capsized on Saturday with 10 people on board. A body was found Saturday and the coast guard and navy rescued five people. The four others were trapped overnight but were transported by a navy helicopter, according to the Coast Guard on Monday. Rescue and repair efforts are also underway in the state of Kerala, where several districts are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall after strong winds and rain damaged homes, cut down trees, cut power lines and brought floods as the cyclone moved. northwest of the coast. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday that Tauktae has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. As of 11 a.m. local time (1.30 a.m. ET), it was about 150 miles (93 miles) west of Mumbai and moving at a speed of approximately 15 kph (9 mph), IMD said. in its last update . The landslide is expected on the Gujarat peninsula near the town of Diu around midnight local time on Tuesday. Nearly 150,000 people are expected to be evacuated from villages and low-lying areas near the coast, and instructions have been issued to complete the evacuation process by Sunday evening, the Gujarat government said in a statement. according to for Reuters. Rainfall over 200 millimeters (8 inches) has fallen in parts of the west coast of India and an additional 200 millimeters are possible in and around the Gujarat Peninsula, according to CNN Weather. The threat to life and property is likely to increase with hurricane storms expected between 1.5 and 3 meters (5 to 10 meters) in and around the ground. “It is extremely rare for this time of year to have this cyclone, which is equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane, entering a land in India,” said CNN meteorologist Tom Sater. “It has been making the coastline along the west coast of India, dropping an incredible amount of rainfall, flooding communities, (and causing) power outages.” “If you are heading to southern India, the city of Koch in Kerala – already over 500 millimeters of rainfall,” Sater added. “So communities (already) have been dealing with massive floods, evacuations, felled trees, power outages. It’s a massive enterprise.” India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed more than 100 teams to six coastal states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to assist with evacuations and rescue and relief measures. About 22 teams have been prepared for support, according to Satya Pradhan, NDRF director general. “The main state of influence will be Gujarat, and this is where we expect maximum influence,” Pradhan said, adding that more than 50 teams were stationed in that region alone. In addition, the Indian Coast Guard and Navy have also deployed ships and helicopters for search and rescue operations. IMD ka warning strong winds are expected to destroy thatched houses along the coast in Diu and the southern coastal areas of Gujarat. Major damage is expected to buildings and roads, power lines and signaling systems, while floods are likely to block escape routes and disrupt railways. Covid vaccines are suspended, patients are evacuated The cyclone comes as India battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19, with millions infected across the country over the past month and hospitals running out of oxygen and medicine. Thousands are dying every day. Gujarat is seeing a high load of new infections, with more than 8,200 reported on Sunday, according to in the state Department of Family Health and Welfare. Vaccinations have been suspended across Gujarat for Monday and Tuesday, and Prime Minister Vijay Rupani has urged officials to ensure electricity supply to Covid-19 hospitals and other uninterrupted medical facilities and oxygen supply is maintained. , the state government said, according to Reuters. “The state government is fully prepared to deal with the Tauktae cycle,” Rupani said on Monday. “People in 655 villages have been identified across 17 districts for evacuation. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated.” Rupani urged Gujarat residents to “stay indoors considering the possibility of heavy rains along with cyclone in the state.” In neighboring Maharashtra, home of India’s financial capital and most populous city Mumbai, coastal districts have been put on “high alert”, the prime minister’s office said on Twitter In Mumbai, 580 Covid patients from “jumbo centers” – temporary coronavirus care centers in the city – were relocated to various hospitals before the storm on Friday and Saturday, a statement from the city’s municipal corporation said. The state government said it also “has taken adequate precautions to ensure a continuous supply of electricity and oxygen to hospitals”. During the cyclone season 2020, Indian authorities set up numerous ambitious evacuation operations even when the virus complicated the emergency response. Aid teams dealt with how to get people to safety while also protecting them against the risk of Covid-19. On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed senior officials to “ensure special preparedness for the management of Covid in hospitals, the cold chain of vaccines and other medical devices in energy support and storage of essential medicines, and to plan the movement of unhindered oxygen tanks, “in a statement. After making the earth, the cyclone is expected to lose some of its wind power, said CNN meteorologist Sater. But heavy rainfall is expected to continue moving in the high terrain of northern India.

CNN’s Gene Norman, Swati Gupta, Akanksha Sharma, Manveena Suri and Derek Van Dam contributed to the reports.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos