Credit Suisse gives India $ 1 million in COVID medical assistance





Credit Suisse has extended $ 1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) to two nonprofits to buy emergency medicine and other medical equipment in major cities to support India’s fight against COVID-19 that has killed nearly 2.75 lakh people and infected about 2.5 crore so far . The funds will be used to provide critical medical supplies, oxygen concentrators and ICU equipment in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru, the Swiss brokerage said in a note Monday. Last year, Credit Suisse awarded a Rs 4.5 crore ($ 6,00,000) grant to the Concern India Foundation and United Way Mumbai to provide essential equipment at seven hospitals in Mumbai and Pune. The Bank has also raised an additional 2.8 crore through the collection of in-house staff funding for GiveIndia’s COVID response fund. The new funding will extend to the Concern India Foundation and the GiveIndia Foundation to provide critical medical equipment as well as oxygen equipment and ICUs for COVID hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru. Credit Suisse has also launched a fundraising call among its staff to raise money for GiveIndia’s COVID response fund, which will then be compared by the bank through a separate donation. The campaign has already raised over Rs 2.8 crore (USD 3,70,000) so far.

We are deeply concerned and concerned about the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on India. We stand in solidarity with everyone in the country during these extremely difficult times. That support is our small effort, along with the visible efforts of the rest of India Inc., said Mickey Doshi, CEO of Credit Suisse India.



