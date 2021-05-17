Dubai updates coronavirus security protocols, allows full capacity of hotel





Abu Dhabis ADNOC said it will be in early talks with investors ahead of IPO drilling unit

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has begun virtual meetings with potential investors ahead of its initial planned public bidding for its drilling unit, two sources told Reuters.

Banks working at ADNOC Drilling are setting up calls with local, regional and international institutional investors to whet the appetite for potential sales, sources said, declining to be mentioned as the issue is not public.

The meetings are described as a first early engagement, said one of the sources, where the company that is set for a sale of public shares is introduced and feedback is received from investors.

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3 percent of global oil demand, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

She is planning to unify the public in the third quarter, said one of the sources earlier. The company could raise at least $ 1 billion from the sale of the shares, the source said.

ADNOC Drilling owns and operates a large fleet of equipment, including 75 ropes on land, 20 cruise equipment and 11 water platforms, according to its website.

The drilling business is critical to ADNOCs upstream operations, helping the oil company achieve its production objectives.

ADNOC has invited a large number of international and local banks to participate in the process of selling the public shares of ADNOC Drilling, which will take place later this month.

ADNOC Chief Executive Sultan Al-Jaber has been the main architect of the transformation strategy in which the company started more than four years ago, building an investment team to monetize assets and raise funds from international private equity groups.

The group is also planning to float Fertiglobe, a fertilizer joint venture with chemical producer listed in the Netherlands OCI later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos