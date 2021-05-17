Why Tauktae? History and naming process of tropical cyclones dating back to the 19th century | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

High waves have prevailed across the west coast of India due to Cyclone Tauktae (IANS)

Nivar, Amphan, Fani, Titli, Bulbul, Gaja And now Tauktae. As and when a cyclone begins to erupt over the Indian Ocean, some common questions come to mind: who names these storms and why do some sound familiar and others not so much?

Cyclone Tauktae, which is set to hit Gujarat on Monday, May 18, has been named by meteorologists from Myanmar. The word Tauktae (pronounced Taute) means a special kind of gecko or a special lizard, in Burmese. Similarly, the previous cyclone to hit the east coast of India, Cyclone Nivar, was named as proposed by Iran.

But why did Burmese and Iranian meteorologists take the name of the cyclones that struck India? It turns out that the naming process is not case by case. The names of cyclones originating in a particular pond are named from the places that surround the pond long before they typically years before they formed.

The history of naming cyclones

The history of naming hurricanes dates back to the early 19th century with people naming storms after the places they struck, the names of the saints on whose day the hurricane occurred, or simply the year of their occurrence. The practice of naming tropical cyclones is said to have been started by the famous meteorologist Clement Wragge during the late 19th century. However, the designation remained arbitrary during the early decades. For example, a storm over the Atlantic in 1842 was known as the Antje hurricane because it tore off the mast of a boat called the Antje.

During the mid-20th century, Western meteorologists began naming cyclones using some common female names for ease of identification when there are multiple systems on a particular ocean basin. Fortunately, this seemingly one-sided gender system came to an end in 2000 after several protests. In 1997, Hong Kong proposed the use of local names for regional cyclones rather than the use of European and American names.

In 2000, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) agreed to begin naming cyclones over the North Indian Ocean basin using a list of names suggested by places around the ocean basin. India initially expressed reservations about naming the cyclones, and after four years of ongoing discussions, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) began naming the storm in the North Indian Ocean with Cyclone Onil in September 2004.

Naming process

There are six Specialized Meteorological Centers (RSMCs) and five Regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centers (TCWCs) across the globe to monitor cyclogenesis, provide advice, and mention cyclones. The IMD RSMC in New Delhi is one of them offering consultations to 13 countries in the northern Indian Ocean basin: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Burma, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE United Arab Emirates and Yemen

RSMC, New Delhi is, therefore, responsible for naming cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea based on the names suggested by all these countries. Of some of the criteria for naming cyclones, some of the most important ones are: names should be politically and culturally neutral, should not be rude and cruel, and should be short, easy to pronounce. The maximum allowable length of cyclone names is eight letters.

According to WMO guidelines, a list of 64 names was compiled in 2004 using suggested names from eight countries in the region. Exactly one year ago, in May 2020, Cyclone Amphan became the last cyclone to get its name from the old list.

New list of names for tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean (Meteorological Department of India)

In 2020, a new list of cyclone names (above) was released by IMD, following WMO guidelines. The new list includes 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member states, for a total of 169. Names for India include Gati, Tej, Murasu, Aag, Vyom, Jhar, Probaho, Neer, Prabhanjan, Ghurni, Ambud, Jaladhi and Vega. After Amfan, the naming started with the first list, Nisarga, Gati etc. After 13 cycles, when list 1 is fully used, the naming resumes from list 2 and so on.

Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae is the fifth name used by the new list and the name was suggested by Myanmar. Tauktae is the first Cyclone of 2021 and is set to become the first Severe Cyclone to hit Gujarat in May since 1976. It is likely to cross the Gujarat coast around Diu between 8 and 11pm on Monday, May 17th. The intensity of the storm is likely to remain very severe with wind speeds of 155-165 km / h exploding up to 185 km / h.

The storm has already taken at least a dozen people along the west coast of India as it moved from the Lakshadweep area to Gujarat. Combined with torrential rainfall, torrential winds and lightning can pose a substantial danger to Gujarat although the storm is expected to weaken shortly before the ground falls. Therefore, the national predictor has kept the entire state of Gujarat under a red alert for Monday and Tuesday, urging authorities to take action.

According to WMO guidelines, if a cyclone is particularly deadly or costly, the name retires and is never used for any other hurricane. According to WMO records, notorious storm names like Mangkhut (Philippines, 2018), Irma and Maria (Caribbean, 2017), Haiyan (Philippines, 2013), Sandy (USA, 2012), Katrina (USA, USA) 2005), Mitch (Honduras, 1998) and Tracy (Darwin, 1974) are some of the hurricane names that are now retired.

**

For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!