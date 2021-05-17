CEOs’ visits show Australia needs to learn to live with COVID – Australian Aviation

Virgin Australia has backed comments by CEO Jayne Hrdlickas suggesting that a vaccinated Australia should accept some COVID cases and open its borders before mid-2022.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the business said, We must learn to live with COVID-19 in the community in a way that protects the health and safety of our people, but also opens Australia to the rest of the world.

Hrdlickas’s previous words were still the most important by a large public figure advocating that the country would have to accept some COVID diseases when the borders were opened, with vaccines unlikely to prove 100 percent effective.

The Declaration of the Virgins refused to criticize Hrdlicka, arguing, We have and will continue to work closely with State and Federal governments to support the health and safety of the Australian community.

We agree with state and federal leaders that the eradication of COVID-19 may not be the goal for our country. The question is not whether, but when will we be vaccinated enough to protect our people and our hospital system to open our international borders.

These words echoed closely those of Hrdlicka who reportedly said, We were forgetting the fact that we have learned how to live with many viruses and challenges over the years and we have learned how to live with this.

COVID will be part of the community, we will get COVID and it will not take us to the hospital, and it will not put people in a terrible condition because they have a vaccine.

Some people may die, but it will be much smaller than with the flu.

Sydney Morning Herald the report made it clear that it was only defending the opening of Australia with a large part of the vaccinated country, leaving the most vulnerable people protected.

Her comments seem to echo the view of Victorian Health Chief Brett Sutton, who said at a private seminar that the country should make a call for [COVID] are executed after vaccines have been widely offered.

We need to somehow communicate with the audience that we have reached a point of complacency because we have run the broadcast to zero, but we will face the newly staged broadcast, and a critical point where we need to make a call to let it go. work,he said.

I think it will happen when we have such high vaccination coverage for the adult population that we can reach, so everyone who is offered this, and building that trust in vaccines as much as we can then we need to we say really look, we can not sit on our hands here.

We all need to step in to get vaccinated in order to open Australia to world travel and arrivals so that our education sector, tourism sector and all other kinds of compassion reasons we see family and overseas friends can come to the fore.

In recent weeks budget documents have hinted that international travel will not fully resume until mid-2022, stating that international inbound and outbound travel is expected to remain low until mid-2022, after which it is assumed that gradual recovery in international tourism will occur.

The discovery of the Frydenbergs treasure on Tuesday evening then forced Qantas to postpone its plan to resume long-haul flights from October 31 to December.

The news comes amid growing concerns about delays in Australia’s inoculation program, sparked by a change in policy to prioritize the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to less than 50 vaccines than the Oxford vaccine, which has a much larger supply. The shock created by the British has been linked to blood clotting in a very small number of recipients.