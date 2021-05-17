International
Incidence of bleeding, coagulation after ‘minuscule’ of COVID vaccination in India: Govt report
The report comes amid alarms that have been raised in several countries about embolic and thrombotic events following vaccination “on March 11, 2021 especially with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is the candidate for the Covishielf vaccine administered in India and produced by the Serum Institute.
“A decision was taken to conduct an in-depth urgent analysis of adverse events (AE) in India in light of global concerns.” the government said in a statement.
According to the report, the AEFI National Committee noted that as of April 3, 2021, 75,435,381 doses of vaccine had been administered (Covishield 68,650,819; Covaxin 6,784,562). Of these, 65,944,106 were first doses and 9,491,275 second doses. Since the start of COVID-19 vaccination more than 23,000 adverse events have been reported through the CO-WIN platform reported by 684 of the country’s 753 districts. Of these, only 700 cases (@ 9.3 cases / million doses administered) were reported to be serious in nature.
The AEFI Committee has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and serious events, of which 26 cases were reported to be possible thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that can also rupture and be transmitted from the circulation of blood in connect to another vessel) event after administration of the Covishield vaccine with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases / million doses, the statement added.
There were no possible thromboembolic events reported after administration of the Covaxin vaccine.
AEFI data in India showed that there is a very small but definite risk of thromboembolic events. The reporting rate of these events in India is around 0.61 / million doses, which is much lower than the 4 cases / million reported by the UK regulator the Health and Medical Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Germany has reported 10 events per million doses.
“Importers’s important to know that thromboembolic events continue to occur in the general population as background and scientific literature suggest that this risk is almost 70 percent lower in people of South and Southeast Asian descent compared to those of European descent,” it said. in the report. .
Furthermore, the Union Ministry of Health is issuing separate counseling to Health Workers and Vaccine Beneficiaries to encourage people to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms that occur within 20 days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (especially Covishield). ) and report preferably to the health institution where the vaccine was administered. The symptoms are:
-breathing;
-chest pain;
-pain in the limb / pain in the compression of the limbs or swelling in the limb (arm or calf);
– multiple red spots, pin-shaped or bruising of the skin in an area beyond the injection site;
-continuous abdominal pain with or without vomiting;
– crisis in the absence of a previous history of crises with or without vomiting;
-severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of a previous history of migraine or chronic headache);
-weakness / paralysis of the limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including the face);
-continuous vomiting for no apparent reason;
– blurred vision or pain in the eyes or double vision;
-changing mental status or confusion or level of depression of consciousness
-Any other symptoms or health condition that concerns the recipient or family
The government also added that Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine, continues to have a certain positive benefit-risk profile with a tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide and in India. .
“MoHFW is continuously monitoring the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines and is promoting the reporting of suspected adverse events,” she said.
Meanwhile, the government added that more than two crosses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available in the states and territories of the Union, while almost three lakh doses are in process and will be taken by them within the next three days, the Ministry of Health . said Monday.
The center has so far provided over 20 crore (20,76,10,230) doses of vaccine in the states and territories of the Union free of charge. Of this, total consumption, calculated on the basis of average figures, up to May 16, including loss, is 18,71,13,705 doses (according to data available at 8 a.m. Monday), he added.
Furthermore, 2,94,660 doses of vaccine are in the process and will be received by states within the next three days, he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]