Incidence of bleeding, coagulation after ‘minuscule’ of COVID vaccination in India: Govt report

The report comes amid alarms that have been raised in several countries about embolic and thrombotic events following vaccination “on March 11, 2021 especially with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is the candidate for the Covishielf vaccine administered in India and produced by the Serum Institute.

“A decision was taken to conduct an in-depth urgent analysis of adverse events (AE) in India in light of global concerns.” the government said in a statement.

According to the report, the AEFI National Committee noted that as of April 3, 2021, 75,435,381 doses of vaccine had been administered (Covishield 68,650,819; Covaxin 6,784,562). Of these, 65,944,106 were first doses and 9,491,275 second doses. Since the start of COVID-19 vaccination more than 23,000 adverse events have been reported through the CO-WIN platform reported by 684 of the country’s 753 districts. Of these, only 700 cases (@ 9.3 cases / million doses administered) were reported to be serious in nature.

The AEFI Committee has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and serious events, of which 26 cases were reported to be possible thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that can also rupture and be transmitted from the circulation of blood in connect to another vessel) event after administration of the Covishield vaccine with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases / million doses, the statement added.

There were no possible thromboembolic events reported after administration of the Covaxin vaccine.

AEFI data in India showed that there is a very small but definite risk of thromboembolic events. The reporting rate of these events in India is around 0.61 / million doses, which is much lower than the 4 cases / million reported by the UK regulator the Health and Medical Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Germany has reported 10 events per million doses.

“Importers’s important to know that thromboembolic events continue to occur in the general population as background and scientific literature suggest that this risk is almost 70 percent lower in people of South and Southeast Asian descent compared to those of European descent,” it said. in the report. .

Furthermore, the Union Ministry of Health is issuing separate counseling to Health Workers and Vaccine Beneficiaries to encourage people to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms that occur within 20 days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (especially Covishield). ) and report preferably to the health institution where the vaccine was administered. The symptoms are:

-breathing;

-chest pain;

-pain in the limb / pain in the compression of the limbs or swelling in the limb (arm or calf);

– multiple red spots, pin-shaped or bruising of the skin in an area beyond the injection site;

-continuous abdominal pain with or without vomiting;

– crisis in the absence of a previous history of crises with or without vomiting;

-severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of a previous history of migraine or chronic headache);

-weakness / paralysis of the limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including the face);

-continuous vomiting for no apparent reason;

– blurred vision or pain in the eyes or double vision;

-changing mental status or confusion or level of depression of consciousness

-Any other symptoms or health condition that concerns the recipient or family

The government also added that Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine, continues to have a certain positive benefit-risk profile with a tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide and in India. .

“MoHFW is continuously monitoring the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines and is promoting the reporting of suspected adverse events,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government added that more than two crosses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available in the states and territories of the Union, while almost three lakh doses are in process and will be taken by them within the next three days, the Ministry of Health . said Monday.

The center has so far provided over 20 crore (20,76,10,230) doses of vaccine in the states and territories of the Union free of charge. Of this, total consumption, calculated on the basis of average figures, up to May 16, including loss, is 18,71,13,705 doses (according to data available at 8 a.m. Monday), he added.

Furthermore, 2,94,660 doses of vaccine are in the process and will be received by states within the next three days, he said.

