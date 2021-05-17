Long working hours leading to heart disease and stroke





Shutterstock Long working hours have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths due to heart disease and stroke, especially among middle-aged or older men and workers. Research by the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization found that in 2016, 745,000 people worldwide died from stroke and ischemic heart disease related to work at least 55 hours a week, a 29% increase that from the year 2000. The WHO described working more than 55 hours a week as a serious health risk and said organizations and governments need to work together to push sensitive boundaries. Almost three-quarters (72%) of deaths were among men. There were even more deaths in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, where long working hours are common. Most of the deaths recorded were among people dying between the ages of 60-79 who had worked 55 hours or more a week between the ages of 45 and 74. Their research, which has been published in the journal Environment International, reveals that 398,000 people died of stroke and 347,000 died of heart disease in 2016. They concluded that working 55 hours a week increases the risk of stroke by 35% and ischemic heart disease by 17%, compared to working 35-40 hours a week. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the line between home and work. In addition, many businesses are forced to reduce or close operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth risking a stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers must work together to agree on boundaries to protect workers’ health. Dr Maria Neira, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, said: “Working 55 hours or more a week is a serious health risk. It’s time for all of us, governments, employers and employees to wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death. The findings echo research from the University of Angers in France and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in 2019, which found that people who worked more than 10 hours a day in 50 or more cases a year were 29% more likely to suffer a stroke than those who did not. Earlier this year, a study by Wildgoose found that 55% of employees had to work overtime during the pandemic, which was creating a cycle of fatigue. Forty-four percent had a heavier workload since work at home and have sought to reduce it, and 31% had seen a direct impact on their mental health. The WHO recommended that governments introduce regulations and policies that prohibit mandatory overtime and provide maximum working time limits. She said collective bargaining agreements between employers and workers’ associations and unions could facilitate more flexible work and set a maximum number of working hours. Employees can also split working hours to ensure that the number of working hours does not exceed a significant limit. Opportunities of the Director of Human Resources in Personnel Today

