Coronavirus B.1.167 variant first seen in India now in USA what to know
Coronavirus variants B.1.167 devastating India now has arrived in the United States. Experts say it is unlikely to cause much harm here due to high vaccination rates and because the health care system is not under stress. But with a virus that has challenged expectations and variant infecting hundreds of thousands of Indians every day, researchers are observing it.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus variant that originated in India:
What is variant B.1.167?
It first appeared in India, where it is believed to have contributed to the nation’s second devastating wave of COVID-19. It was called a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization last week because the concerns could be more contagious and could be more easily avoided with existing vaccines.
There are several variants of the variant, including B.1.167.1 and B.1.167.2.
Sometimes called the “double mutant”,“because it has doubled the number of mutations than some previous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Early concernwas that it could make him doubly dangerous. “The good news is that it does not seem to be so. Having both mutations was no worse than having just one,” said Dr. Charles Chiu, professor and expert in viral genomics at the University of California, San Francisco.
Is it in the United States?
Yes, the US is one of the 49 counties where the variant has spread, but so far it is at low levels here. As of May 8, variant B.1.167 accounted for 3% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It seems to be competing with the B.1.1.7 variant, first seen in the UK, at least in India, said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a member of the American Infectious Diseases Association and an infectious disease specialist at South Carolina Medical University B.1.1.7 now accounts for 72% of COVID-19 infections in the US. according to CDC data released Wednesday.
Is it the most sticky variant?
The variant is sonew does not have much solid, real-world data. It is certainly spreading rapidly in India, however that country is only 11% vaccinated, mostly with the first doses of the vaccine. Laboratory studies it seems to indicate that it is no longer contagious.
A study that looked at how good the variant was able to enter cells found it was no better than other types of SARS-CoV-2, Chiu said.
Will it gain ground in the United States?
Impossible is impossible to know, but given the high rate of vaccination here, it seems unlikely to replace the current dominant type B.1.1.7. With nearly 47% of people in the United States at least partially vaccinated, it will be harder for another type to take over. “We have high levels of community immunization so even though it is here, there is less room to grow,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.
Do current US vaccines work against the variant?
They seem to be working. Blood samples from previously infected or vaccinated people were only one-seventh more effective against B.1.167 variant than against the original virus, but this is believed to be sufficient to be protective, especially against serious illness and hospitalization. , said Mehul Suthar, a virologist at Emory University who co-wrote a paper on the variant published May 10 but will not yet be reviewed by colleagues.
“Despite this reduction, all vaccine blood samples and nearly 80% of blood samples from individuals who were previously infected still retained the ability to block this Indian variant,” Suthar said.
“We have no reason to believe that the vaccine response to this type will be a problem,” he added. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. “This has already been assessed in Israel and other countries, and mutations do not appear to be able to evade vaccines.”
Moreover, studies have shown that vaccines are effective against the two main mutations contained in this variant, “so it is reasonable to conclude that vaccines are likely to be effective against the variant,” Chiu said.
Are persons who have previously recovered from COVID-19 protected against B.1.167?
Not as good as they would be if they were vaccinated. In laboratory tests, vaccines provide a much stronger immune response overall. “So recovered individuals may not be as protected as those who have been vaccinated,” Chiu said.
However, he noted that what happens in the lab is not necessarily related to what happens inside people. “We are extrapolating,” he said.
If the vaccine works so well, why are things so bad in India?
Because the vaccination rate in India is very low. Only about 10% of India’s 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine and only 2.8% have been fully vaccinated. When people out there who have a dose of vaccine become infected, “they only have mild infections,” Gandhi said.
Reduced vaccine effectiveness means more people will need to be vaccinated to ensure the same level of protection for the population, Suthar said.
“It really underscores the need to increase vaccination rates and how vaccines will provide a way forward to be able to reduce the number of infections and burn what is actually a terrible situation in India right now,” he said. said Suthar.
India’s current problems go beyond the variant.
High density in cities makes spread easier, while lack of infrastructure in rural areas makes it difficult to find pandemic and care for people who are sick.
“After they overcame the first wave of infections (last year), there was this false confession that maybe India had overcome COVID,” Kuppalli said.
“This belief encouraged the government to facilitate efforts such as disguising, distancing and avoiding crowds,” she said. “When you have the mitigation of public health measures with population density and socio-economic issues, it was really ripe for the development of the spread of these infections.”
Another major challenge has been the spread of misinformation through social media, mainly about folk remedies to avoid COVID-19, said Kasisomayajula Viswanath, a professor of health communication at the Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan.
“There is a reliance on these kinds of folk remedies being passed on,” he said in a media call, not accepting the specifics of the reference because he did not want to feed the rumors.
Viswanath said 170 million Indians have already been vaccinated once, but only 13 million have been fully vaccinated from a country of 1.3 billion. Even if an adequate supply of vaccines is not available, it will take a long time before enough people are vaccinated to help reduce the rate of infection, he said.
Contact Elizabeth Weise at [email protected] and Karen Weintraub at [email protected]
Coverage of patient health and safety at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Massimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competitiveness in Health. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial data.
