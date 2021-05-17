New Zealand to cut immigration with low skills and focus on the rich | New Zeland





New Zealand has become an increasingly attractive destination for those seeking refuge from Covid-19, economic recession or chaotic international politics. In recent years, the country has gained a reputation as a billionaire, as mega-rich speculators including Peter Thiel bought remote properties in picturesque, isolated regions. But in a post-Covid world, the dream of immigration will be less achievable at least for those who do not fall into the mega-rich category. On Monday, the New Zealand government announced it would narrow the avenues for those hoping to migrate and work in the country, especially those classified as low-skilled, low-wage workers. He also announced new measures to attract wealthy investors. When our borders are fully reopened, we do not have the opportunity to simply turn on the tap in previous immigration environments, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said in a speech Monday evening, which signaled major changes ahead for immigration. Covid-19 has clearly emphasized our support for the work of migrants, especially the work of temporary migrants. The pressure we have seen on housing and infrastructure in recent years means we have to move ahead of population growth, he said. High levels of migration have contributed to 30% of New Zealand’s total population growth since the early 1990s, Nash said. New Zealand’s dependence on higher temporary workers in the OECD means that businesses have been able to rely on lower-skilled workers and print wages than invest capital in plant and machinery to increase productivity. or hire and train New Zealand on the job, he said. The initial changes would focus on the immigration categories of temporary and skilled migrant workers. The ministers’ speech was easy about the exact details of how those visa categories would be changed, but he said the government would tighten both the minimum employer requirements and the labor market test that must be met before a migrant can be hired. The government will encourage employers to hire, train and equip more New Zealand to fill skills gaps, Nash said. The proposals are part of a wider package of immigration changes in New Zealand. The government also announced new strategies to target wealthy investors. Nash said these would allow more than 200 wealthy international investors to come to New Zealand over the next 12 months. In a pre-budget speech to business leaders Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had marked changes ahead. Let me be clear. The government is seeking to shift the balance away from low-skilled work, to attracting high-skilled migrants and addressing original skills shortages, she said. On Monday, Ardern said the government was using Covid-19 as an opportunity to review areas such as immigration. She would not back down on how many people will be affected by the changes, saying it is about results for New Zealand, not raw numbers. The immigration policy of Labor governments after they were first elected to power in 2017 was to reduce net migration by about a third by cutting 20,000 to 30,000 migrants from the then total of about 73,000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos