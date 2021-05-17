Without opportunities for isolation, COVID-19 positive youth spend 11 days in trees in Telangana | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Ramawat Shiva Naik. (IANS) An 18-year-old in Telangana spent 11 days in a tree after testing positive for COVID-19 as he could not be isolated in his small home. Fearing he might infect his parents and sister if he stays at home, Ramawat Shiva Naik set up his innovative ‘isolation structure’ on a tree near the house. A resident of Kothanandikonda village in the Adavidevulapally mandala of Nalgonda district, Shiva is an engineering student at a college in Hyderabad. As the college closed due to the second wave of COVID-19 a few weeks ago, Shiva was back home. To help his family, he started working as a ‘porter’ at a paddy procurement center set up by the state government in the village to buy paddy from farmers. While suffering from fever and had other suspected symptoms of COVID-19, he underwent the test at a primary health center (PHC), located about five miles from his village. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4, but since he had mild symptoms, a PHC health worker told him he did not need to be hospitalized, but advised him to isolate himself at home. With four family members sharing a one-room house with a single bathroom, Shiva found that house isolation is not possible. With no government-run isolation institution in his village or surrounding villages, young people struck an innovative idea. “I had no other choice. I did not want my family members to suffer because of me,” Shiva said. Since he had learned that people infected with COVID suffer from low levels of satiety, he chose the tree for his isolation hoping that this would help him maintain good oxygen levels. He chose a tree in front of his house as the object of isolation. The tree, which is called ‘Ganuga’ in the Telugu (Pongame tree), is also said to have some medicinal properties. Using bamboo sticks, ropes and some other items, he made a cot and tied it to the branches of the tree. Shiva’s parents kept food, water and other necessities in the bucket and he lifted the same ones with a rope. Shiva remained in touch with family and friends through his cell phone, which also proved useful for killing time. He sent several messages calling on local authorities to set up an isolation center in the area. Responding to his call and growing demands from people in his village and about a dozen other villages, authorities set up an isolation center late last week. They converted a hotel intended for students belonging to the Planned Tribes into an isolation center. They also persuaded Shiva to move to the center. He will soon end his period of isolation. The Shiva incident highlighted the problems faced by COVID-infected villages. Living in small houses without or a single bathroom, they can not be isolated. In some cases, last year and also during the second consecutive wave, individuals who have positive results are not allowed to enter the villages. In some countries, COVID-infected patients are living in isolation either in huts outside villages or in fields. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.

